Revelstoke Mountain Resort was voted Best Ski Resort in Canada in the 2020 World Ski Awards. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort was voted Best Ski Resort in Canada in the 2020 World Ski Awards. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort voted best in Canada

The World Ski Awards announced the 2020 winners

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has been voted the best ski resort in Canada in the World Ski Awards.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading ski travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by ski industry professionals and ski consumers, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named the winner.

“The World Ski Awards 2020 program received a record number of votes cast by the public,” said Sion Rapson, managing director of the awards, in a news release. “This shows that the appetite for booking a ski holiday has never been stronger and bodes well for the industry as the global recovery begins.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort encourages locals only skiing during non-essential travel ban

Launched in 2013, World Ski Awards aims to drive up standards within the ski tourism industry by rewarding the organizations that are leaders in their field.

Revelstoke’s Whiteworth Chalet also won an award, voted best Canada’s Best Ski Chalet.

Other Canadian winners include The Josie, a boutique hotel at Red Mountain, near Rossland and Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside.

Val Thorens in France was awarded the World’s Best Ski Resort title, LAAX in Switzerland, the World’s Best Freestyle Resort award.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former KIJHL presidents dies after cancer battle

Just Posted

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League is mouring the death of former president Len Dergousoff of Salmon Arm. The longtime Revelstoke Grizziies board member, who was president from 1999-2002, lost a year-long battle with cancer at age 80. (Dergousoff family photo)
Former KIJHL presidents dies after cancer battle

Len Dergousoff, 80, of Salmon Arm, was longtime Revelstoke Grizzlies exec, president 1999-2002

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby is open to all traffic Sunday, Nov. 22, but will close again Monday, Nov. 23, for more repair work. Monday is expected to be the last full-day closure of the bridge, which was shut down by the Ministry of Transportation to all but foot and light emergency vehicle traffic Nov. 8 due to structural issues. (Morning Star - file photo)
Baxter Bridge near Enderby reopens to all traffic

It’s a 24-hour opening 0f the bridge; last full-day closure is expected on Monday, Nov. 23

Cooper, a well-known and much-loved border collie in Lumby, will have his own 2021 calendar made by owner Jerry Mason. The calendar will be available for purchase with some proceeds going to a charitable cause. (Jerry Mason photo)
Beloved Lumby border collie to star in calendar

Eight-year-old Cooper is a local social media star, and his 2021 calendar is in hot demand

With a hockey stick and ice bucket to ensure social distancing, volunteers with the Kal Rotary Club collected cash during a drive-thru donation event in Vernon Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Kal Rotary Dream Fund raises $90K and counting

The Rotary Club capped off its biggest fundraiser with a socially distanced drive-thru collection Saturday

Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Revelstoke Mountain Resort was voted Best Ski Resort in Canada in the 2020 World Ski Awards. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort voted best in Canada

The World Ski Awards announced the 2020 winners

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

Locally owned and operated, Big White prides offers the most affordable lift ticket and season pass prices in the area.
‘Don’t wear your mask, we’ll pull your pass’; Big White reflects on new health guidelines

“This is as serious as skiing out of bounds, if not more so,” says Big White Ski Resort official

A sow and her three cubs, reported on social media for several weeks to be living in Princeton, were destroyed by a Conservation Officer Saturday (File photo WildsafeBC - Facebook)
OPINION: Conservation officers don’t kill bears – we do

A mother and three cubs were destroyed recently in a Princeton residential neighbourhood.

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

Most Read