Ringette registration open in Vernon

Athletes of all ages can register for the Greater Vernon Ringette Association’s (GVRA) upcoming 2022-23 season.

Registration is well underway with a host of returning players ready to get skating.

Parents of last year’s exciting and successful season are raving about the experiences their kids had of playing the sport, building friendships and travelling across the province to compete.

“Ringette in Vernon not only creates a chance for the athletes to get access to plenty of ice time, which is always competitive around here, but it allows for the development of key athletic skills, and they stay active over the winter season,” said the parent of one returning athlete. “In our 10 years of being involved in the GVRA, we’ve seen the sport grow significantly.”

With the sport growing across Canada, more universities are adding affiliated teams to their athletic programs, allowing young athletes to continue playing after high school. This was not always the case, the GRVA notes.

But today more than two dozen universities have ringette teams including the University of British Columbia, the University of Calgary, the University of Alberta, Laval, Queens and more. Scholarships can also be had to give athletes the chance to pursue their athletic goals along with their education.

For more information visit vernonringette.com.

Brendan Shykora

Sports