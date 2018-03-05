Rock The House a blast

The Vernon Curling Club and the North Okanagan Optimist Club teamed up to host “I Rock The House” Junior Curling Optimist Camp where 39 new curlers between the ages of 9 and 13 were taught the ins and outs of curling from Vernon’s own resident U18 team: Adam Raber, Ben Morin, Erik Colwell, Jaelyn Cotter and Cassidy Schwaerzle. All had fun and the spirit for curling continues on. (photo submitted) The Vernon Curling Club and the North Okanagan Optimist Club teamed up to host “I Rock The House” Junior Curling Optimist Camp where 39 new curlers between the ages of 9 and 13 were taught the ins and outs of curling from Vernon’s own resident U18 team: Adam Raber, Ben Morin, Erik Colwell, Jaelyn Cotter and Cassidy Schwaerzle. All had fun and the spirit for curling continues on. (photo submitted)