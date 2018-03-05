Rock The House a blast

Roger Knox
Morning Star Staff
Vernon Curling Club and the North Okanagan Optimist Club sponsor the fun
Vernon Curling Club and the North Okanagan Optimist Club sponsor the fun
Roger Knox
Morning Star Staff
Vernon Curling Club and the North Okanagan Optimist Club sponsor the fun
Education minister accepts official trustee’s recommendation, cuts board for the October election
Grade 9 students from Lumby stand as champs at 35th annual contest at Okanagan College in Kelowna
Wishbone Ash is slated to rock the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 26
Séan McCann rocked Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre March 4, plays Kelowna March 5
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Christian Hudson and Kim Churchill are set to rock Creekside Theatre March 10
At-fault accident could cost you for 10 years, instead of three
Skier airlifted out of the backcountry after being buried in avalanche
It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso
A pair of moose decided to take a walk through Lavington Sunday afternoon
Lack of longterm care contributing to the 1,400 overdose-related deaths in B.C. last year
SMG Endeavors presents Dustin Harder and Prairie Soul alongside local act Kerry Parks March 10
BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.