Rockets’ Basran named WHL goaltender of the week

The award comes after Basran went 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average for the week ending Nov. 24

Kelowna Rockets goaltender Roman Basran has been on fire of late and today the Western Hockey League announced Basran as the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Nov. 24, 2019.

In 120 minutes of action this week, Basran posted a 2-0-0-0 record while maintaining a 1.00 goals-against average, stopping 50 of 52 shots for a save percentage of 0.962. Overall, the Rockets went 3-0-0-0 on the week to improve to 13-8-1-1 on the season, seating second in the B.C. Division.

Wednesday on home ice, Basran stopped 26 of 27 shots ina 4-1 win against the Victoria Royals. Basran stopped all five shots in the first and 12 more in the second before allowing a single goal on 10 shots in the third period. Basran was named the third star of the game for his performance.

Basran returned to the crease in Tri-City against the Americans on Saturday and turned aside 24 of 25 shots to claim a 201 victory. Basran stopped five of six shots in the first, then shut the door the rest of the way, turning aside al 19 shots through the final 40 minutes of regulation.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Vancouver, B.C. native was selected by the Rockets in the third round, 64th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. This season, Basran has appeared in 18 games, posting a 10-5-1-1 record, 2.68 GAA and 0.913 SV%. For his 80-game WHL regular-season career, Basran has compiled a 36-27-4-2 record, 2.73 GAA, 0.910 SV% and three shutouts.

Basran and the Rockets open up a two-game homestand when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings to Prospera Place on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:05 p.m.

