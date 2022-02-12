Rockets beat league-leading Everett 4-3 on Friday night

Tayln Boyko stood on his head in net while Pavel Novak scored the shootout winner

The Kelowna Rockets are back in the win column with a huge 4-3 shootout win over the league-leading Everett Silvertips at Prospera Centre last night.

It was quite the first period as the teams traded goals a couple of times. Colton Dach got the scoring started just 2:48 into the game with his 15th goal of the season. Everett’s Austin Roest scored on a deflection later to tie the game at one.

The powerplays were put on display for both teams as they traded goals again: Gabriel Szturc for Kelowna and Ryan Hofer for Everett as it was 2-2 after the first.

Nolan Flamand put home his eighth of the season to give Kelowna the lead once again but late in the second Everett tied it back up as Olen Zellweger found the back of the net.

Everett brought the pressure in the third period as they outshot Kelowna 12-6 in the game but the period remained scoreless. After a frantic overtime, Kelowna’s leading scoring Pavel Novak would score the only goal in the shootout to give the Rockets the 4-3 victory.

After having their eight-game winning streak stopped by Everett last week, Kelowna returned the favour last night, snapping Everett’s eight-game winning streak.

Rockets goaltender Talyn Boyko was the story as he stood on his head, making 34 saves and three more in the shootout to earn his 18th win of the season. He’s now 7-1 in his last eight starts and was the third-star last night.

Colton Dach was named the first start as he was the only Rocket who collected a multi-point night (one goal, one assist).

With the win, Kelowna is now 25-11-1-3 and 9-1-0-0 in their last 10. They are still second in the B.C. division behind Kamloops.

The Rockets are back in action tonight as they welcome Boyko’s former team the Tri-City Americans to town. Tri-City is 13-26-4-0 on the season. Last Saturday down in Wennewick, Washington, Kelowna took care of Tri-City with a 6-1 victory.

Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Centre.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live on CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca or to listen to on 1550AM.

READ MORE: Grassroots bus service offering free rides from Osoyoos to Kelowna

READ MORE: Woman arrested in 2020 Kelowna homicide

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelowna RocketsWHL