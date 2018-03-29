Rockets on playoff brink

The Kelowna Rockets’ season now hangs by a thread.

Morgan Geekie scored twice to lead the hometown Tri-City Americans 5-3 victory over the Rockets Wednesday at the Toyota Center, pushing the Rockets to the brink of elimination from the Western Hockey League playoffs. The Ams lead the best-of-seven 3-0 and will look to close out the first-round series on Thursday night in Kennerwick, Wa.

Geekie, with two, Michael Rasmussen, Brett Clayton and Juuso Välimäki scored for the Americans who jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway in the opening period and led the rest of the way.

Carsen Twarynski, Kole Lind and Conner Bruggen-Cate scored for Kelowna. For the second time in the series, Rockets’ forward Dillon Dube was ejected for a hit on a Tri-City player. Midway through the first period, Dube was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing after colliding with Ams defenceman Dylan Coghlan. Coghlan was helped off the ice but was able to return in the second period.

In Game 1 of the series in Kelowna, Dube was ejected after taking a major penalty for charging for crashing into Ams’ goaltender Patrick Dea. James Porter stopped 20 shots in the Rockets’ net, while Dea made 23 saves for Tri-City.

Game 5, if needed, goes Saturday night at Prospera Place.

Meanwhile, Carter Hart delivered 33 saves for first star as the Everett Silvertips dispatched the host Seattle Thunderbirds 3-1 before 5,600 fans Tuesday night at the ShowWare Center.

Matt Fonteyne (2), and Reece Vitelli handled the Everett attack. Nolan Volcan replied for the T-Birds, who trail the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Armstrong’s Zack Andrusiak plays for Seattle.