Vernon’s Maisa Orosz, who plays for the Vernon Sky club and Seaton Sonics high school volleyball programs, signs here letter of intent to play for the College of the Rockies Avalanche in Cranbrook this September. (Photo - submitted)

Rockies high on Vernon volleyball player

Maisa Orosz, from Seaton Sonics and Vernon Sky club program, will continue her career in Cranbrook

Cranbrook’s College of the Rockies Avalanche have swept up a Vernon player for their women’s volleyball team.

The Avalanche have signed Maisa Orosz, a six-foot middle-outside hitter who played high school volleyball for W.L. Seaton Secondary Sonics, and suits up with the Vernon Sky club program.

“We’re very happy to have Maisa join our program,” said John Swanson, women’s Avalanche coach. “She is a versatile player who has experience as both an outside hitter and a middle. Her athleticism and passion will be welcome additions to our team and we look forward to having her join the Avalanche family.”

READ ALSO: Sky reach provincial pinnacle

Orosz will be enrolled in the University Studies: Arts and Sciences program.

“I chose College of the Rockies because I enjoy the feel of a small college,” said Orosz. “The campus is beautiful and I am excited to be in a small class environment. I am also thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to play for the Avalanche with great coaching staff and a wonderful group of girls.”

READ ALSO: Seaton Sonics beat VSS Panthers in all-Vernon Okanagan final

The Avalanche play in the seven-team Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST), which also includes Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Mariners, who have won the last two Canadian Colleges Athletic Association’s national championships.

The Avalanche finished sixth in the conference this season with a record of 4-20.


