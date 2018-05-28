Aarun Mahal of the Kelowna Cows tackles Kyle Richardson of the Vernon Jackals in Okanagan Rugby Union action Saturday at Grahame Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Rookies help Jackals tip Cows

Vernon 4-0 in Okanagan Rugby Union

The Vernon Jackals ambushed the Kelowna Cows 50-7 in Okanagan Rugby Union action Saturday at Grahame Park.

After a two-week break, both teams struggled early with knock-ons and penalties in abundance all over the field. The Cows held the majority of possession in the opening quarter but the Jackals’ defence firmed up near the goal line a few times and got some big line breaks by Dustin Hastings and Reece Milham to relieve the pressure.

The Jackals (4-0) returned to form in the second quarter and were able to run multiple phases from solid tackling and rucking by the forward pack led by big men Richard Rankin and Fungai Kusikwenyu, formerly of the Kelowna Crows rugby team who now plays with Vernon.

“We were down some key players due to injuries and other commitments so it was great to see some new guys step up,” said Vernon coach Clay Coles, referring to the rookies Jordan Nordstrom-Young, Papa Jon Baron and Corey Suastegui, who scored their first tries for Vernon in the second half.

Veteran Kyle Richardson and Travis Beck each pocketed a pair of tries as the defending champion Jackals jolted the winless Cows.

“Kelowna looked much stronger than last time we played and I’d expect a big improvement if we end up meeting them in playoffs,” added Coles.

Playoffs are a few short weeks away and Vernon looks to lock up first place and home-field advantage throughout by beating the Penticton Harlequins Saturday (1 p.m.) at Grahame Park.

Penticton is still in the hunt for second overall and will be looking to rebound from a 34-0 defeat at the hands of the Salmon Arm Manthers.

Previous story
‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

Just Posted

UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, sentenced to $1,500 fine, in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Ride founder wheels in for Vernon event

Vernon’s Michael Schratter taking in Ride Don’t Hide in hometown for first time since inaugural event

Okanagan family grants uncle’s last wish

Harry Weatherill, from Kelowna and Vernon, donated $1.45 million to Okanagan Rail Trail

School hall calls Ouchs

Vernon businessman On Ouchs inducted into Mission Hill Elementary Hall of Fame

Get zen with goats at O’Keefe Ranch

Yoga with Goats back by popular demand

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Suspect nearly severs own arm in B.C. gas station robbery attempt

Bystanders save suspect in Nanaimo who cut himself punching through service bay door glass

Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Ivory the Silver Lab from the Shuswap is safe and sound after falling in to the raging Adams River

Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up

B.C. rental housing review begins in June

10-city tour, web forum to examine legislation changes

Rookies help Jackals tip Cows

Vernon 4-0 in Okanagan Rugby Union

‘You’ve gotta try it:’ Teen paralyzed in Humboldt crash goes to U.S. for treatment

Ryan Straschnitzki is heading to Philadelphia for specialized spinal treatment, with Shriners’ help

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission killed five years ago; her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Most Read