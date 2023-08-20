Saskatchewan Roughriders punt returner Mario Alford (2) runs the football against BC Lions during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Roughriders hang on to beat resilient B.C. Lions 34-29 in wild finish

Saskatchewan moves to 5-5 on CFL season, Lions fall to 7-3

The Saskatchewan Roughriders held off a furious fourth quarter comeback to edge the B.C. Lions 34-29 in CFL action on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders took a 31-13 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Lions scored 16 straight points to close the gap to 31-29 with 2:06 left in the game.

B.C. got one final possession with 1:08 remaining but two incompletions, followed by a sack of Vernon Adams Jr., allowed the Riders to escape with the victory. Brett Lauther sealed the victory with a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left on the clock.

The win improves the Riders to 5-5, while the Lions drop to 7-3. B.C. entered the game with a 6-1 record against West Division opponents this season.

The Riders got off to a quick start following an early Lions turnover. On B.C.’s second offensive play, Saskatchewan’s Pete Robertson sacked Adams Jr., forcing a fumble that Anthony Lanier II recovered. The Riders took over on the B.C. 31-yard line and quickly took advantage of the turnover.

Jake Dolegala hit Samuel Emilus for 16 yards and followed up with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kian Schaffer-Baker to give the Riders a 7-0 lead.

The Lions took a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter when Adams Jr. hit Alexander Hollins for a 46-yard touchdown pass. The Riders secondary had a mix-up that resulted in a blown coverage that left Hollins wide open down the left sideline.

The Riders regained the lead at the 4:34 mark of the second quarter when Jamal Morrow scored on an eight-yard run.

