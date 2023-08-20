Roughriders hang on to beat resilient B.C. Lions 34-29 in wild finish

The Saskatchewan Roughriders held off a furious fourth quarter comeback to edge the B.C. Lions 34-29 in CFL action on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders took a 31-13 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Lions scored 16 straight points to close the gap to 31-29 with 2:06 left in the game.

B.C. got one final possession with 1:08 remaining but two incompletions, followed by a sack of Vernon Adams Jr., allowed the Riders to escape with the victory. Brett Lauther sealed the victory with a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left on the clock.

The win improves the Riders to 5-5, while the Lions drop to 7-3. B.C. entered the game with a 6-1 record against West Division opponents this season.

The Riders got off to a quick start following an early Lions turnover. On B.C.’s second offensive play, Saskatchewan’s Pete Robertson sacked Adams Jr., forcing a fumble that Anthony Lanier II recovered. The Riders took over on the B.C. 31-yard line and quickly took advantage of the turnover.

Jake Dolegala hit Samuel Emilus for 16 yards and followed up with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kian Schaffer-Baker to give the Riders a 7-0 lead.

The Lions took a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter when Adams Jr. hit Alexander Hollins for a 46-yard touchdown pass. The Riders secondary had a mix-up that resulted in a blown coverage that left Hollins wide open down the left sideline.

The Riders regained the lead at the 4:34 mark of the second quarter when Jamal Morrow scored on an eight-yard run.