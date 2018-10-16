Ben Moltiwenik of the Vernon Christian School Royals goes up for a smash against Holy Trinity at the Best of the West senior boys volleyball tournament in Kelowna. (Photo Submitted)

Royals fifth in Best of the West

Senior boys volleyball tournament in Kelowna

The Vernon Christian School Royals senior boys registered their best-ever finish at the annual Best of the West Volleyball Tournament in Kelowna.

The Royals tied for fifth in a field of 32 after reaching the quarterfinals Saturday, where they bowed 2-1 (19-25, 28-26, 15-11) to the College Heights Cougars of Prince George.

Jacob Defeo led a balanced attack with set distributions, while middles Liam Remple and Braeden McAmmond were solid blocking and serving. Libero Shaun Huizinga provided smooth passing from serve receive in the back court.

RELATED: Vernon Royals roll to volleyball title

RELATED: Vernon fourth in Royal Rumble volleyball

Vernon swept the Pen-Hi Lakers 2-0 (26-24, 25-21) in their final match, erasing a 14-6 deficit in the first set but storming back after the time-out, led by Ben Molitwenik, Noah Podolski and Remple. Levi VanderDeen recorded some clutch kills from the right side in the first set and left side Josh Hall hit a couple of key kills down the line.

“Even though we had a slow start to our game, we came on stronger and stronger as the tournament went on,” said co-coach Dwayne Remple, helped by Chris Bannick. “We beat some top AAA and AA ranked teams and many schools took notice of our school. We need to continue working on our blocking and focus on serving aggressively to take our game to the next level.”

The Royals came out flat in pool play, losing their first match losing 2-1 (24-26, 25-14, 11-15) to Kelly Road Roadrunners of Prince George, but bounced back in a big way by defeating Okanagan Mission Huskies of Kelowna 2-1 (19-25, 25-23, 15-4), and Bellerose Composite 2-0 (25-20, 25-13).

There was a three way tie for first but the Royals placed 1st due to point deferential. In the playoff round the Royals played a solid defensive game, combined with aggressive serving to defeat Holy Trinity Titans from Red Deer, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12.

Remple rang up six kills and three solo blocks, while Molitwenik added four kills. Returning to the court after a recent foot injury, Podolski was strong from the service line and blocked well from the right side.

Next competition for the Royals is the B.C. Christian Schools championship, Oct. 18-20, in Abbotsford.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Pee Wee Vipers post sweep

Just Posted

Vernon council candidate forum draws 400

Forum focuses on Greater Vernon Cultural Centre referendum and other hot election issue topics

Okanagan RCMP detachment hosts recruiting, exam sessions

If you’ve contemplated a career with RCMP, register for sessions at West Kelowna detachment

UPDATE: Vernon pair arrested in connection with 2017 homicide

Incident happened July 19 at Vernon apartment; man, woman arrested without incident

Resolution found in Vernon car surfing death case: defence

Byron James Walterhouse will appear to fix a date for disposition Oct. 18

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

2 charged for feeding B.C. bear Tim Horton’s timbits

Court documents show that Randy Scott and Megan Hiltz have both been charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set for parole bid after 25 years in prison

Bernardo’s parole hearing at the Bath Institution is expected to attract numerous observers

Feds aiming to select preferred design for $60B warships by end of month

Defence insiders say the government wants to select a design by the end of the month from among three options submitted by several of the largest defence and shipbuilding companies in the world.

B.C. city wants control over its cannabis advertising rules

Without a say, towns and cities risk Washington-State-style flood of advertising, proponent says

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Most Read