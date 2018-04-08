Ruck racks up hardware at Commonwealth Games

Kelowna-born swimmer has won six medals for Canada at games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Kelowna-born swimmer Taylor Ruck may need to new piece of luggage to haul home her winnings from the Commonwealth Games.

The 17-year-old won a silver medal Sunday in Gold Coast, Australia in the 100-metre backstroke, finishing second to Canadian teammate Kylie Masse.

Ruck now has six medals at the games—one gold, four silver and one bronze.

Ruck still has the 100 metre freestyle and possibly the individual medley remaining.

Ruck, who moved from Kelowna to Scottsdale, AZ as young child, won two bronze medals for Canada in relays at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Related: Kelowna native helps Canada to first medal in Rio

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-Rockets captain loses son in bus crash
Next story
VIDEO: Athletes, teams honour victims of Humboldt Broncos deadly bus crash

Just Posted

Vernon Photography Club brings home gold

Vernon shutterbugs bring home first Okanagan gold in North Shore Photographic Challenge

EnChor closes off NOCCA series

EnChor is slated to perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre April 14

Missing Vernon woman found

20-year-old located safe and sound

Expenses rack up for family trying to return dead son’s body home

Fundraiser set up for Penticton family to help with expenses related to transporting their son

Housing sales for March a mixed story

Sales upswing from February; down from March 2017

Stampeders still have it

The Stampeders rocked a sold-out show in Vernon April 7, to perform April 8 in Kelowna

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Naturalists build osprey nesting platform

North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club members and Aerial Contractors Ltd. built a nest near Swan Lake

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Body found near creek in West Kelowna

The exact location and identity of the body, found after 1 p.m. Sunday, has not been released

Friendly face joins SilverStar team

Meteorologist Wesla Wong ensures everyone knows when the powder falls at the Star

Warriors head coach shocked, saddened by tragic bus crash

Rylan Ferster was born in Saskatchewan and played one season with the Humboldt Broncos

Ruck racks up hardware at Commonwealth Games

Kelowna-born swimmer has won six medals for Canada at games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Final day of public hearings for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

The hearings have lasted all week in Richmond

Most Read