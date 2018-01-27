Camryn Coward of the PVSS Sinners, left, and Alyssa Racine of the Seaton Sonics battle for the ball Friday in the Seaton Senior Girls 27th Street Invitational Basketball Tournament. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star) Camryn Coward of the PVSS Sinners, left, and Alyssa Racine of the Seaton Sonics battle for the ball Friday in the Seaton Senior Girls 27th Street Invitational Basketball Tournament. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Saints, Maroons in 27th Street hoop final

The Pleasant Valley Saints and Fulton Maroons are in tonight’s 5:30 final

The Pleasant Valley Saints of Armstrong and Fulton Maroons will play for gold tonight at 5:30 in the Seaton Sonics 27th Street Invitational Senior AA Girls Basketball Tournament.

Both teams went 2-0 in round-robin action to reach the championship tilt.

The Saints dispatched the Sonics 38-34 in their Friday opener and then followed up with a 55-43 win over the George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country.

Fulton grounded the Agassiz Eagles 58-33 Saturday morning after icing the Kalamalka Lakers 57-28 in their first game Friday.

Abbey Hughes and Ashton Abramenko each rang up 22 points as Fulton toppled the Eagles.

The Saints used a balanced attack to knock off the Sonics with Emily Gordey and Julie Francis each producing eight points, Camyrn Coward collecting seven and Miranda Chapple flushing six.

Seaton led 26-18 in the fourth quarter before Pleasant Valley went on a six-point run.

Alyssa Racine canned 10 points for the Sonics, while Eliza Northcott bagged eight points, Olivia McLennan counted six and Heather Marlow chipped in with four.

The Sonics parlayed 17 points from Racine into a 55-36 win over the Coyotes Saturday morning to reach the game for third place in the six-team affair.

Megan Loland flushed 10 points, while Kalli Hamilton-Gee netted seven and Elliana Gutknecht sank six.

Tegan Inglis garnered 11 points and Elle Boyko added eight for the Coyotes.

The Eagles brushed back the Lakers 56-38 in other Friday action.

Meanwhile, the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s basketball team took on their sibling school, the UBC Thunderbirds in the annual “Shoot for the Cure” game on Friday night in the UBC Okanagan Gymnasium and fell to the visiting T-Birds 82-55.

A tight first half kept the home team and the home crowd into the game but the Thunderbirds scored 53 points in the second half.

A total of $350 was raised for the U SPORTS Shoot for the Cure.

