The Salmon Arm Silverbacks defeated the Vernon Vipers in six games in the B.C. Hockey League’s NHL 20 video game simulation of the Interior Conference Championship. (BCHL photo)

Salmon Arm beats Vernon in BCHL video final

Silverbacks to meet Cowichan Valley Capitals in league’s simulated video Fred Page Cup final

Two teams who have never won the B.C. Hockey League’s Fred Page Cup will meet in the league’s simulated video game championship.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will face the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the league’s NHL 20 simulated video game version of the 2020 playoffs.

The ‘Backs captured the Interior Division championship in six games over the defending conference champion Vernon Vipers, with Gorillas goalie Ethan Langenegger at the video control against Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor. Salmon Arm defenceman Akito Hirose appears to score the series-winning goal in Game 6 at Kal Tire Place.


Start at
2:19

The Capitals defeated the regular-season champion Coquitlam Express in seven games in the Coastal Conference final.

The league went to the fun video game simulation with the eight remaining teams after the playoffs were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In real life, Salmon Arm and Cowichan Valley have each made the Fred Page Cup final once, losing in their only appearance in the championship.

The Silverbacks fell in five games to the Nanaimo Clippers in the 2004 final. The Capitals’ lone championship appearance came in 1994, when they lost in five games to the Kelowna Spartans.


