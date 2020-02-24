Kaden Baum draws closer to the finish line at the 2020 Teck BC Cup hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society and Larch Hills Junior Race Team on Saturday, Jan. 4. Baum competed in his first BC Winter Games race on Feb. 21 (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm boy is only Para-Nordic athlete at BC Winter games

Thirteen-year-old Kaden Baum competed in three races on his sit-ski at the games.

A Salmon Arm skier was an ambassador for accessible athletics at the 2020 BC Winter Games.

Kaden Baum of the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Team was the only Para-Nordic skier entered in the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. For his first event of the games, 13-year-old Baum raced a 2.5 km loop on his sit-ski on Friday, Feb. 21. He was scheduled for two more races on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Read More: Home loss ends season for Sicamous Eagles

Read More: PHOTOS: Shuswap pie baking contest draws hungry eyes at the Mall at Piccadilly

Baum uses the sit-ski because he has spina bifida and wears fibreglass splints on his legs. Baum has grown to really love the sport and continues to build his strength and endurance working alongside Donna Flatman

In information on Baum’s races in Fort St. John released by the BC Winter Games, Flatman said she has been working with him for the past three seasons. This is Baum’s first year skiing at the winter games.

After his race on Friday finished up, Baum said he thought it went well although it was tiring.

Read More: Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Read More: Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Panthers roll to second-straight OK Valley crown
Next story
Summerland Steam and Princeton Posse to face off in division semifinals

Just Posted

New Armstrong IPE president has deep roots

Heather King elected at IPE’s recent annual general meeting

Study proposed to investigate impact of septic fields in Okanagan Lake

Study would get underway in Killiney Beach and Westshore Estate areas in June

North Okanagan athletes mine Games medals

Ringette team, judoka return home with gold medals from Fort St. John

Resolutions back on track with Vernon Wellness Fair

16th annual fair will showcase tons of products, gear to give that extra boost of motivation

Vernon ultra athlete ‘hearts’ ice baths

Shanda Hill and father carve stunning creations into ice at Ellison Lake

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Interior Health appoints administrator at Summerland Seniors Village

Numerous concerns raised about private seniors care facility

Man arrested following suspicious trailer fire in Kelowna

Reports came in about the fire at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday morning

Body discovered following vehicle fire on Kelowna property

Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Anderson Road

‘Please be quiet,’ Kelowna Mayor tells sexual assault survivor protesting in council chambers

Forty per cent of sexual assaults reported to Kelowna RCMP in 2019 were deemed ‘unfounded’

Salmon Arm boy is only Para-Nordic athlete at BC Winter games

Thirteen-year-old Kaden Baum competed in three races on his sit-ski at the games.

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Swinging with the Stars raises $314,500 for Central Okanagan Hospice Association

The 12th annual event took place at the Delta Hotel in Downtown Kelowna

Most Read