Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

The tour will stop in 25 communities across Canada

Hosted by Sportsnet’s Tara Slone and Ron MacLean, the Rogers Hometown Hockey tour will be making a stop in Salmon Arm in March 2020. (Photo submitted)

The Rogers Hometown Hockey tour will be making a stop in Salmon Arm in March 2020.

Starting October 5-6 in Halton Hills Ont., the tour returns for its sixth season, making stops in 25 communities across the country to celebrate the local hockey stories. Salmon Arm is the 22nd stop along the tour.

A game between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames will be broadcasted by Sportsnet in Salmon Arm on March 7-8. A specific location where the teams will be playing has not been announced.

The tour will be hosted by Sportsnet’s Ron MacLean and Tara Slone. The free festival features a full weekend of live entertainment, NHL alumni, and hockey-themed activities, culminating with a live outdoor viewing party of the NHL broadcast.

