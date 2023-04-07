Salmon Arm Secondary rugby players from both campuses met Team Canada players at the Westshore 7s in Victoria March 16-17, 2023. (SD83 photo)

Salmon Arm high school girls meet Team Canada rugby role models in Victoria

Teams from Williams Lake, Alberta and the Okanagan will take part in a Shuswap tourney April 14-15

Salmon Arm high school rugby is ready for a strong spring season.

Both Salmon Arm Secondary campuses, Jackson and Sullivan, will have a rugby team representing them this year, each made up of 13-15 players, reads a School District 83 media release.

Jenna Elidoros, a teacher who coaches alongside Grace Fulton and Michelle Hoekstra, said she is thrilled with the turnout of players.

A team made up of combined SAS players went to Victoria March 16-17 to play in the Westshore 7s. They played three games, winning one and just narrowly losing the other two.

“Half of the team is new and they played amazing,” said Elidoros.

A highlight of the tourney was meeting Team Canada players.

Salmon Arm player Olivia Johnson was named most valuable player during the tourney.

Johnson was joined by teammates Makaila Russell, Sienna Kurz, Ryler Parsons, Maya Livermore, Hailey Murphy, Carly McBeth, Victoria Martens, Elail Celesta, Kayden Crowe and Aila Norlin.

Rugby is popular in Victoria, said Elidoros in the release, so the SAS team played against some highly skilled players.

The tournament prepped the players for the upcoming spring rugby season in the region. Local play kicks off with a tournament April 14-15 at the Jackson field, weather permitting. Teams from Williams Lake, Alberta and the Okanagan will take part.

Pop-up banner image