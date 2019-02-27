Salmon Arm Jewels win zone basketball championships

(From left) Marika Meerza and Ava Turner of the Salmon Arm Secondary Jr. Jewels basketball team display a small version of the championship banner the team received after claiming first in the zone championships, beating A.L Fortune by a score of 43-27. (Andreas Meerza photo)

The Salmon Arm Secondary Grade 9 Jewels basketball team are Okanagan Champions after coming out victorious in the final game of the zone championships.

Read More: Salmon Arm Secondary Jewels need help getting to Hawaii

Hosted at A.L Fortune Secondary School in Enderby, the final round of the championships saw the Jewels face the hosts in the final game, deciding who would walk out of the gym as zone champions for 2018-2019.

Read More: Former Jewel returns to SASS

The Jewels controlled the game well on the scoreboard, coming down to a 43-27 victory for the Salmon Arm squad and emerging as the victors, claiming a zone championship banner in the process.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.