A Rutland Voodoos player attempts to evade the Salmon Arm Golds while advancing the ball in play under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm senior Golds tackle undefeated Rutland team under Friday night lights

Large crowd shows up to cheer on home team’s return to play

It may not have been the kickoff to football season the Salmon Arm Secondary Senior Golds were aiming for, but the home team received love all the same from an enthusiastic crowd Friday night.

The varsity Golds returned to play on Sept. 17 versus the Rutland Voodoos under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex. Despite the cool, rainy weather, a sizeable crowd lined up along one side of the field to cheer on the Salmon Arm team.

Salmon Arm Secondary athletic director Rob Neid said the Golds lost to the “very good and undefeated” Voodoo team, 47-12. Touchdowns were scored by Sam Riopel (with a touchdown pass from Cowen Boyde) and Domenic Kemitzis, who scored a rushing touchdown on the last play of the game. Interceptions were made by Owen Stockbrueger and Ethan McPherson.

Next up, the Golds will be at Greater Vernon Park on the Okanagan College campus to take on Vernon Secondary.

Also in SAS athletics, the Jewels volleyball team hosts Kelowna Secondary (B team) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Sullivan campus gym.

A Salmon Arm senior Golds player navigates a would-be Rutland Voodoos interceptor in play under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

