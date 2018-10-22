Salmon Arm Silverbacks rally to beat Vernon Vipers

Overtime goal lifts home team to 4-3 B.C. Hockey League win Sunday afternoon in the Shuswap

The Vernon Vipers’ recent inability to hold a late third-period lead cost them another point Sunday.

Nick Unruh’s second powerplay goal of the game at 15:48 of the final frame forced overtime, and Hudson Schandor scored 2:47 into the extra frame to give the hometown Salmon Arm Silverbacks a 4-3 win over the Vipers in B.C. Hockey League action before 1,015 fans at the Shaw Centre Sunday afternoon.

Vernon has given up a late lead in three of its last five games, and are 0-4 in overtime contests this season.

Alex Swetlikoff, with his fifth of the year and Connor Marritt, with his fourth, on the man advantage, staked Vernon to a 2-0 first-period lead before Trevor Adams, with his seventh, got the Gorillas on the board.

Ben Helgeson restored Vernon’s two-goal lead with his second of the year at 6:37 of the middle frame. Unruh scored unassisted on a powerplay at 17:45 to pull the home side to within a goal, heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Silverbacks were 2-5 on the powerplay, Vernon was 1-3.

RELATED: Salmon Arm Silverbacks lock down 5-3 victory over Alberni Valley Bulldogs

RELATED: Vernon Vipers bounce Bulldogs 5-1

Ethan Langenegger picked up the win in goal, making 24 saves while Aidan Porter took the loss in making 28 stops.

The two teams meet again Halloween night at Kal Tire Place.

With the extra point, Salmon Arm (8-6-1-0) moved into a four-way tie for second place in the Interior Division with the Penticton Vees (8-5-0-1), West Kelowna Warriors (8-7-0-1) and Trail Smoke Eaters (7-6-2-1). Each team is five points back of the front-running Merritt Centennials (11-7-0-0).

The Vipers (6-5-4-0) are tied for sixth with the defending league champion Wenatchee Wild (7-6-2-0).

The Silverbacks visit West Kelowna Friday and host Trail Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Prince George Spruce Kings Sunday at 3 p.m.

Vernon returns to the road for games Friday in Powell River and Saturday in Port Alberni against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.