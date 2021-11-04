Salmon Arm Silverbacks rally to stun Vernon Vipers in OT

Silverbacks fought back from 3-0 and 4-1 holes to post 5-4 victory over division rival

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks twice rallied from three-goal deficits to stun the Vernon Vipers 5-4 in overtime in BCHL action Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Shaw Centre in the Shuswap. (File photo)

The Vernon Vipers twice let three-goal leads slip, then gave away an extra point to division rival Salmon Arm in B.C. Hockey League play Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Shaw Centre.

The Silverbacks rallied from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits to force overtime, then scored on a powerplay to beat the Vipers 5-4 in front of 667 fans.

Salmon Arm has won four straight and sit atop the Interior Division at 7-0-1 for 15 points, one point ahead of the Penticton Vees. Vernon (3-3-2-1) is now winless in its last four games and ended a six-game road trip Wednesday. The Snakes are seventh in the division, two points behind the Trail Smoke Eaters and six up on the Wenatchee Wild.

Noah Serdachny was the hero for Salmon Arm, scoring with five seconds left in the first overtime with Vernon captain Jojo Tanaka-Campbell in the penalty box for a tripping call.

Tanaka-Campbell gave Vernon a 1-0 first-period lead, and goals 19 seconds apart from Zack Tonelli and Nicholas Kent in the first 1:42 of the middle frame gave the Vipers a 3-0 advantage.

Simon Tassy scored his ninth of the year unassisted at 13:48 to get Salmon Arm on the board, but less than two minutes later, Logan Lorenz scored with the man advantage to restore Vernon’s three-goal lead.

Lynden Hanvold’s goal at 18:33 of the second made it 4-2 Vipers after 40 minutes.

Brandon Santa Juana scored 48 seconds after the ice clean to make it 4-3, and Tassy completed the comeback at 12:24.

Owen Say made 28 saves to pick up the win for Salmon Arm while Ethan David made 32 stops in the loss for Vernon.

Both teams are back in action Friday, Nov. 5.

The Silverbacks host the Merritt Centennials at the Shaw Centre, while the Vipers entertain Wenatchee at Kal Tire Place. Both games start at 7 p.m. The Centennials and the Wild are the only two teams in the league without a victory.

Salmon Arm visits Coquitlam Saturday, Nov. 6, and the Vipers will host the Wild again at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

