Salmon Arm Silverbacks skate to win over Vernon Vipers

Three unanswered goals lift Gorillas to 4-1 B.C. Hockey League pre-season victory at Kal Tire Place

Vernon Vipers forward Greye Rampton (10) gets an up-close meeting with Salmon Arm’s Nathan Mackie during the Silverbacks’ 4-1 BCHL pre-season win Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Three unanswered goals over the final 24 minutes gave the Salmon Arm Silverbacks a 4-1 win over the Vernon Vipers Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Kal Tire Place as both teams kicked off their B.C. Hockey League pre-season schedules.

Paul Doré snapped a 1-1 tie at 15:49 of the second period for the Gorillas, who opened the scoring just 48 seconds after the national anthem on a marker by Isaac Lambert.

Nathan Mackie and Nathan Morin scored in the third period for Salmon Arm.

Luke Buss had the only goal for the Vipers on a second-period powerplay.

The Silverbacks played both goalies dressed for the contest with Gabriel Murrells-Allaway stopping all 10 shots he faced through the first 30 minutes. Lukas Toth also finished with 10 saves.

Ethan David went the distance in goal for Vernon, making 22 saves.

Both teams went with rookie-laden lineups, each dressing just a couple of players who took part in the 20-game pod season.

Vernon visits the Penticton Vees Friday in the front end of a home-and-home series. The two teams meet Saturday at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. The Silverbacks also have a weekend home-and-home slate with the West Kelowna Warriors. The two teams square off Friday in West Kelowna, then play at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Shaw Centre.

