Salmon Arm Silverbacks slip past West Kelowna

Twenty-four hours earlier, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks were on the wrong end of a 5-2 decision to the Vernon Vipers.
On Wednesday, the ‘Backs were on the correct end of a 5-2 result.
Simon Tassy scored twice and Liam Vanderkooi made 26 saves as Salmon Arm defeated the West Kelowna Warriors 5-2 in B.C. Hockey League pod play at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place.
“We were able to do a lot of same things we did last game and with a lot more success tonigh,” said Silverbacks head coach Tyler Shattock. “It’s a credit to them, being able to do it with their sixth game in eight nights. It definitely didn’t look it at all tonight. That was probably our most consistent 60-minute effort of the pod…It was a total team effort and that’s what we needed.”
Tassy’s deuce staked the Silverbacks to a 2-0 lead early in the second period. The Warriors – playing a third straight game with 10 forwards and eight defencemen due to injuries – got to within a goal when Carter Wilkie scored on the powerplay at 2:34 of the middle frame.
Goals from Tucker Hartmann and Cameron Recchi before the end of the period would give Salmon Arm a 4-1 cushion heading into the final 20 minutes.
Tyler Cristall would pull West Kelowna to within a pair at 4:56 with a powerplay marker. Sullivan Mack with his eighth goal of the pod season finished the scoring for Salmon Arm at 19:28.
Johnny Derrick made 36 saves for the Warriors, who sit third in the pod at 5-4-2-1, two points behind the Vipers (6-3-1-1) and three back of Salmon Arm (6-3-2-1).
The Warriors will play Vernon Friday night and Salmon Arm will face off against the Snakes Saturday evening.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
