Salmon Arm Silverbacks use extra time to beat Vernon Vipers

Gorillas rally from 3-2 third-period deficit to score 4-3 BCHL pre-season decision at Shaw Centre

The latest battle in the Vernon Vipers-Salmon Arm Silverbacks rivalry was Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Shaw Centre in the Shuswap with the hometown Backs pulling out a 4-3 overtime victory. Salmon Arm won both BCHL pre-season encounters with the Snakes. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Owen Desilets’ overtime goal Tuesday, Sept. 28, made the Vernon Vipers Owen Four in the B.C. Hockey League exhibition schedule.

Desilets goal at 2:28 of extra time gave the hometown Salmon Arm Silverbacks a 4-3 victory over the Snakes at the Shaw Centre.

It was the second meeting of the pre-season between the two division rivals, Salmon Arm winning the first encounter, 4-1, at Kal Tire Place.

Brandon Santa Juana had two goals for Salmon Arm, now 3-1 in the pre-season, while Reagan Milburn potted a pair for the 0-4 Vipers.

It was a quick start for the Backs as they cashed in on a powerplay when Santa Juana came off the bench and ripped it over the glove hand of Vipers goaltender Roan Clarke to make it 1-0.

Santa Juana wasn’t done there; just 16 seconds later, he found the back of the net, this time by some luck, as the puck bounced high in the air and over the head of Clarke to make it 2-0.

Vernon countered with a goal as Milburn tipped a Desmond Johnson point shot past Silverbacks goaltender Liam Vanderkooi to make it 2-1 Backs’.

The Snakes tied the game 2-2 in the second period on a powerplay goal from Milburn.

Kjell Kjemhus gave Vernon its only lead seven seconds into the third period with a shorthanded marker. That lasted until the midway mark of the final frame with Simon Tassy beating Clarke for the equalizer, setting the stage for Desilets’ game-winner.

The Vipers outshot Salmon Arm 29-26 with both goalies going the distance.

Salmon Arm wraps the exhibition schedule with a home-and-home series this weekend against the Penticton Vees (Friday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Shaw Centre).

Vernon will take on the West Kelowna Warriors in a home-and-home (Saturday, Oct. 2, Kal Tire Place, 6 p.m.).

