The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers skaters and coaches competed in the Interior Okanagan Short Track Funale in Vernon Feb. 23, achieving personal-best times and qualifying to compete in the provincial championships. (Kristal Burgess photo)

Salmon Arm speed skaters qualify for provincial competition

Ice Breakers skaters make personal-best times at Interior Funale in Vernon

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers Speed Skating Club had an exciting day of racing at the Interior Okanagan Short Track Funale, held in Vernon Feb. 23.

Five-year-old skater Dylan Bastiaansen sped to first in all his races, as did his sister Adriana, nine, and teammate Rachel Martin, 10, as well as masters skater Kim Klapstein. Multiple personal-best times were achieved by the club with skaters’ ages ranging from five years old to adults in the masters class.

Read More: Salmon Arm Ice Breakers perform well in Coyote Cup event

Peter Ely, Jon Phillips, Rachel Martin and Adriana Bastiaansen achieved four personal-best times. Sophie and her dad Kim Klapstein, Phoenix Nash, Aila Norlin, Nathan Bastiaansen and Lincoln Thurgood, sped to three personal-best times.

Skaters Mackenzie Keating, Devyn Hughes and Dylan Bastiaansen notched two personal bests on their timecards.

Read More: Ice Breakers kick off the season with Ice Jam meet

At this meet, Adriana achieved times required to compete in the BC Short Track Championships coming in Prince George on March 2 and 3. She will join Lincoln Thurgood, Nathan Bastiaansen, Phoenix Nash, Aila Norlin and Kim Klapstein at the provincial event.

Submitted by Kesley Norlin

 

