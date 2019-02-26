Salmon Arm speed skaters qualify for provincial competition

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers skaters and coaches competed in the Interior Okanagan Short Track Funale in Vernon Feb. 23, achieving personal-best times and qualifying to compete in the provincial championships. (Kristal Burgess photo)

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers Speed Skating Club had an exciting day of racing at the Interior Okanagan Short Track Funale, held in Vernon Feb. 23.

Five-year-old skater Dylan Bastiaansen sped to first in all his races, as did his sister Adriana, nine, and teammate Rachel Martin, 10, as well as masters skater Kim Klapstein. Multiple personal-best times were achieved by the club with skaters’ ages ranging from five years old to adults in the masters class.

Peter Ely, Jon Phillips, Rachel Martin and Adriana Bastiaansen achieved four personal-best times. Sophie and her dad Kim Klapstein, Phoenix Nash, Aila Norlin, Nathan Bastiaansen and Lincoln Thurgood, sped to three personal-best times.

Skaters Mackenzie Keating, Devyn Hughes and Dylan Bastiaansen notched two personal bests on their timecards.

At this meet, Adriana achieved times required to compete in the BC Short Track Championships coming in Prince George on March 2 and 3. She will join Lincoln Thurgood, Nathan Bastiaansen, Phoenix Nash, Aila Norlin and Kim Klapstein at the provincial event.

