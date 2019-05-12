The Salmon Arm tennis club hosted their Spring Fling Tournament on Saturday, May 11. (Photo Contributed)

Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts Spring Fling tournament

A fun social tournament kicked off the club’s season

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosted its first tennis tournament of the season, The 2019 Spring Fling, on Saturday May 11.

The season’s opening tournament serves as a social ice-breaker tournament to get club members into the swing of things during the spring.

While it is often a hit this year’s tournament broke new ground. A record number of 31 participants competed in 24 games each.

“The weather was wonderful, the camaraderie was excellent and the games were fun. Huge accolades to all of the participants who played plenty of games. Many thanks to Sue Ford who worked tirelessly to have the grounds and clubhouse ready for the event and who purchased all the prizes for the athletes.” a release from the tennis club reads.

“Marianne VanBuskirk co-directed the tournament with Sue Ford – both organizers were thrilled with the enthusiastic turnout.”

When the tournament was over, Dan Wark had won the men’s pool with a score of 21. He is followed by Bob Langford with 16. It was a dead heat for third place in the men’s pool with a three-way tie emerging between Randy Arsenault, West Martin-Patterson and Jackson Wark; they each scored 15.

Seventeen-year-old Susannah Wark made a splash in the female division playing as part of two doubles teams which tied each-other with a score of 18 at the end of the tournament. Wark had played 48 games by the end of the day, twice as many as any other athlete.

VanBuskirk placed second with a score of 17 and Sue Ford was awarded an honourable mention with 15 points.

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s season underway, upcoming events include: The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s club tourney on May 25 and 26 and the June 8 club celebration with Olympic Gold Medalist Daniel Nestor in attendance.

-Submitted by Marianne VanBuskirik

