The B.C. team made up of Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall and Yuna Lovell, Amanda Mitchell and Brooke Braun of Fort St. John picked up a bronze medal in the long track team pursuit at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta. (Team BC/Twitter)

Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall on bronze-winning skating squad

Hall’s team placed third in long track team pursuit at the Canada Winter Games

A speed skater from Salmon Arm was in on earning Team BC its first medal of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Laura Hall was on the team that won the bronze medal in the long track team pursuit. The other members of Hall’s team include Yuna Lovell, Amanda Mitchell and Brooke Braun, all from Fort St. John. The team edged out Manitoba by .34 of a second to win the bronze at the Sunday afternoon event.

Related:Laura Hall skates to long-track podium finishes

Related:Vortex skaters set for Games

“It is amazing, really great,” Mitchell said, speaking on behalf of her team. “Honestly, it means so much. It means our hard work has paid off. It means that we are finally able to show something for all this work and years of dedication we have put into this sport.”

Quebec won gold with a time of 3:28.70 and Alberta earned silver with a time of 3:33.05.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Meet Vernon Special Olympics hometown heroes

Just Posted

Meet Vernon Special Olympics hometown heroes

Eight athletes from Vernon will participate in the games

Vernon rolls out four days of films

2019 Spring Film Festival runs Feb. 25-28

Home loss ends Vernon Vipers’ long weekend win streak

The Vernon Vipers ended the three games in three nights weekend with two wins, one loss

Warm and sunny for Family Day in Vernon

Snow on horizon

Family Day move a welcome change: poll

Okanagan readers voted that the new date for Family Day in B.C. is a positive change

Vagina Monologues help Vernon women and children escape violence

V-Day 2019 fundraiser Feb. 28 benefits Transition House

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

B.C. father and sons launch new trunk-sharing system, ‘Trunkit’

Smiths say peer-to-peer shipping service offers an affordable, green alternative

Lost a ring? This B.C. man will find it for you

Chris Turner founded The Ring Finders, an international directory of metal detector hobbyists

Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall on bronze-winning skating squad

Hall’s team placed third in long track team pursuit at the Canada Winter Games

Poverty coalition has high hopes for B.C. poverty reduction strategy

Funding allocation expected to be released with 2019 budget

‘How did we get here?’: B.C. mom of transplant recipient worries about measles outbreaks

Addison, 7, cannot get a live vaccine because she has a heart transplant

Review: Joie de Vivre a celebration of homegrown talent

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra concert featured Ernst Schneider

Bashful Balladeers bring voices to Vernon

Despite hiding behind masks, talent shines with this group

Most Read