Roy Sakaki and Gord Mackintosh congratulate each other after a game in the Vernon Senior Oldtimers Hockey Harvest Jamboree. (File photo)

Salmon Arm’s Roy Sakaki named Hockey Canada Ambassador

Video celebrates the life and achievements of the Shuswap’s Mr. Hockey

Roy Sakaki had travel on his mind when he learned he’d been nominated as a Hockey Canada Ambassador.

“I didn’t know what the heck that meant,” laughed Sakaki, the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association (SAMHA) administrator. “I thought, ‘hey, maybe I’ll get a free trip to Japan or something!’”

A Google search later and Sakaki, who prefers to be working behind the scenes celebrating the accomplishments of others, realized his time in the spotlight was coming.

Sakaki received a call from a Hockey Canada representative who was coming to Salmon Arm to put him on camera.

“So she flew into Kamloops and she stopped by the old rink (Memorial Arena) where I played and took a picture of that, and then she made her way here and timed it when I was playing some Oldtimers Hockey, so she made that part of her deal…,” said Sakaki, who is featured in a Hockey Canada Ambassador video.

Soon after, the lens turned to friends of Sakaki’s – Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, SAMHA president Tim Giandomenico and business partner Gord Mackintosh, each sharing praise for Salmon Arm’s Mr. Hockey.

“You go around the province and you mention Roy Sakaki – everyone knows Roy Sakaki… he’s Mr. Hockey is what he is,” said Mackintosh.

Asked about the Mr. Hockey title, Sakaki chuckles and is quick to redirect attention to fellow SAMHA staff, as well as volunteers and parents, who step up for the organization.

“We’ve got outstanding people helping… We are just so fortunate that we have really great parents who step up and do all those things we need to do to make the organization run, including the board,” said Sakaki.

Read more: Oldtimers enamoured with hockey

Read more: Minor hockey’s heart and soul

Read more: Salmon Arm First Shift a success

Read more: Totems gone, not forgotten

The video was clearly an emotional experience for Sakaki, who was asked to share a bit about his family history, how his parents immigrated to Canada, how he was the youngest in a family of nine, and how they wound up moving to Kamloops where his career in hockey began.

“When I started playing, I went up the ranks and, about Peewee, my mom and dad… They started coming to the rink and you know, her English wasn’t that good, so when she came to the rink it was really great because she mingled with the other parents and she really felt at ease. And from Peewees on, she never missed a game,” Sakaki explains in the video.

Despite his modest nature, Sakaki said he likes the video. He also appreciates the many kind words he’s received since being named a Hockey Canada Ambassador. Some have come from people he hasn’t seen in years, people he met through coaching or playing hockey, through baseball or during his years as an educator (having retired in 2007 after serving as principal at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous), on whom he left a positive, lasting impression.

“My first school was a two-room school on Mara Lake which is not there now. I had a great group of kids there and there was a couple of kids who responded,” said Sakaki, whose daughters have been sharing all the kind words about him on social media. “They remembered us rebuilding that outdoor rink and playing hockey. We played hockey all afternoon there.”

While he may be somewhat uncomfortable with the title “Mr. Hockey,” Sakaki continues to wear his love for the game on his jersey sleeve.

“I’m still playing hockey, can you believe it? I don’t think I’ve missed a year of hockey for 60-plus years.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon Panthers sink Blue Wave
Next story
High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the rise

Just Posted

Okanagan paddlers help rid Shuswap River of garbage

The seventh annual Shuswap River Cleanup Paddle took place on Sept. 29

Kindergartner’s 25-cent donation warms hearts of North Okanagan RCMP, firefighters

Crew members came to visit Kai McColl at his kindergarten class to thank him for his generosity

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Water off for nearly 200 Armstrong residents

Crews re-sealing culvert between Becker Street and Patterson Avenue; water expected back on tonight

Vernon firefighter’s job safe after city loses appeal

Labour relations board rules in favour of firefighters union, says city did not prove its case

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Morning Start: World Teachers’ Day, Sputnik 1 and Okanagan fall weather

Your morning start for Friday, October 4

Salmon Arm’s Roy Sakaki named Hockey Canada Ambassador

Video celebrates the life and achievements of the Shuswap’s Mr. Hockey

High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the rise

Kelowna Secondary, Mt. Boucherie, George Elliot remain in top 5, Penticton moving up

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are scheduled to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 7

RDOS to examine housing needs

Rural Housing Needs Report will provide comprehensive study of South Okanagan and Similkameen

Most Read