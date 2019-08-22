Salmon Arm’s Sebastien Archambault joins Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles

Salmon Arm’s Sebastien Archambault is grateful for the opportunity to play Junior A-level hockey this season, and honoured to be playing it with the Humboldt Broncos.

Coming off of two seasons with the Sicamous Eagles, Archambault says he knows there will be more eyes on him joining the Broncos compared to other Junior A teams, but won’t let the added pressure get to him. The 19-year-old defenseman said he is good at keeping composed, and the added attention is just more incentive to be a good representative of the team both on and off the ice.

The Broncos received international attention after the team was involved in an April 2018 bus collision that left 16 people dead, including 10 players, and 13 others injured.

Read More: Looking for a job in Salmon Arm? Now’s a good time

Read More: Silverbacks alum Shane Hanna signs with team in Denmark

Over the course of the 2018/2019 season, Archambault amassed seven goals and 12 assists, playing a critical role for the Eagles’ defence. He got a call from the Broncos inviting him to their spring camp. Archambault made the 14-hour drive to attend the camp where he said the coaching staff liked the way he played and offered him a spot on the roster.

Archambault said he’d heard about the good reputation of Humboldt, and other small Saskatchewan towns that are home to Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League teams, from acquaintances who have played in the league.

“I definitely think it will be an unreal environment,” Archambault said. “Like most people from Saskatchewan and small towns, they’re very supportive. And with the tragedy that happened, I think that will only bring people together more and make them more supporting. That’s why I feel it’ll be a great environment.”

Read More: Former Silverback Chase Priskie to play in big show

Read More: Roster turnover has Silverbacks head coach excited for coming season

Archambault said his objective has always been to play hockey at the highest level possible. He said he tried to get on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for the past two years, but hasn’t been able to get on a Junior A squad until now. He said the Eagles provided a good opportunity to develop his hockey skills while also staying close to his home in Salmon Arm while finishing school.

With only a few days before his departure for Saskatchewan to join the Broncos’ main camp and get ready for the season, Archambault said he thinks the SJHL will provide tough competition. He added the team’s coaching staff has seemed very good so far.

The Broncos open pre-season play against the Kindersley Klippers on Monday Sept. 2 in Humboldt.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crowd pumped for MMA return to Vernon

Just Posted

Theft of Vernon teen’s stolen bike has happy ending

A 31 year old man from Alberta was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody facing charges

Vernon man praises CMHA suicide grief support group

Vernon and District branch offers another session Sept. 4 to Oct. 23

Giant paper airplane set to launch in Vernon park

The Okanagan Science Centre invites the public to watch the takeoff on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.

Riot on the Roof returns to top of Vernon Parkade

Party of the summer will rock out above the city

Crowd pumped for MMA return to Vernon

First card in 10 years set for Saturday at Vernon Curling Club

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Lost and found: Police seek owner of Firefly bag

The bag was turned into the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on August 19th, 2019

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Teamwork brings injured South Okanagan osprey back to its nest

A South Okanagan Osprey is back with its family after injuring itself

On vaccines, abortion, Goop, doctor Jen Gunter says: ‘I have a duty to speak up’

She speaks out on menstruation, the wellness industry and vaccines

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny, high UV

Today’s weather forecast

Most Read