Coldstream’s Cole Sanford (top left), and fellow B.C. products Lucas Nickles (Salmon Arm, clockwise from top), Trevor Cox (Surrey), Cole Linaker (former Kelowna Rocket) and Tanner Clarkson (West Kelowna) helped the University of Alberta Golden Bears win its 16th national men’s university hockey championship Sunday. (University of Alberta photos)

Sanford helps Bears win 16th CIS title

Cole Sanford has an assist in final as Alberta beats St. Francis Xavier 4-2 for national title

A handful of B.C. products helped the University of Alberta Golden Bears win the U-Sports Canadian Men’s University Hockey championship Sunday at the Aitken University Centre in Fredericton.

Coldstream’s Cole Sanford, Salmon Arm’s Lucas Nickles, West Kelowna’s Tanner Clarkson, Trevor Cox of Surrey and former Kelowna Rockets forward Cole Linaker were on the Bears roster that defeated the St. Francis Xavier X-Men of Antigonish, NS 4-2 in the David Johnston University Cup final.

It’s the Golden Bears’ 16th national championship.

Like they did against conference rivals Saskatchewan Huskies in the semifinal Saturday, Alberta rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the championship.

Sanford had an assist on the tying goal. Wil Tomchuk of Fort McMurray, Alta., a former member of the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars, scored the winner at 14:48 of the second period for the Golden Bears.

Alberta goalie Zach Sawchenko was the Golden Bears’ player of the game. He was also named the tournament’s all-star goalie.

The Golden Bears advanced to the final by rallying to beat the Huskies 3-2 in overtime with Cox scoring the winner. Alberta swept Saskatchewan 2-0 to win its 27th Canada West championship. Both teams advanced to the national finals.

Alberta opened the tournament with an 8-6 win over the Acadian Axemen of Nova Scotia. Sanford had a goal and two assists for the Bears.

The host University of New Brunswick Reds – overtime losers to St.FX in the semifinal – won the bronze medal, beating the Huskies 5-4 in OT.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

Just Posted

Sanford helps Bears win 16th CIS title

Cole Sanford has an assist in final as Alberta beats St. Francis Xavier 4-2 for national title

Reel Reviews: Fear or love

We say, “Once again, one worth seeing, one not.”

Two people safe after falling through ice

Kelowna Fire Department urges caution around icy waters during warm weather

Nadine’s welcomes Armstrong poet at open house

Richard Wallace’s open house at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames is March 24

Missing Kelowna woman sought

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

In a series of weekend tweets naming Mueller for the first time, Trump criticized the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election

B.C. teachers’ union to ask for higher salaries to help with shortages

B.C. starting teacher salaries are $10,000 to $15,000 lower than Ontario or Alberta says B.C. Teachers’ Federation president.

Few political staffers on Parliament Hill report sexual misconduct: survey

Sixty-five of the 266 survey respondents said they had personally experienced at least one incident of sexual harassment.

Experimental pot lab sprouting cannabis-infused drinks, new edibles

Nestled inside Canopy Growth Corp.’s sprawling marijuana facility outside Ottawa is a special laboratory

Federal committee to examine human trafficking in Canada

The Commons committee plans on holding hearings in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Okanagan College Enactus teams advance to nationals

Two teams will get chance to see if they’re best in the country

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Most Read