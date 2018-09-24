Kai Thomas of the Langley Saxons tackles Ethan Schiman of the Fulton Maroons in Okanagan AA Senior Varsity Football League action Friday at Grahame Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Saxons stop Maroons 42-7

High school exhibition football

The Langley Saxons stopped the Fulton Maroons 42-7 in exhibition senior AA varsity football action Friday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Langley led 28-7 at the half, using a solid, physical style to take control on both sides of the ball midway through the second quarter.

“They are quicker off the ball than we are and their penetration gave our offence all kinds of trouble,” said Fulton coach Mike Scheller. “Defensively, we had some good moments, but in the end, we could not compete with their physical run game. We have had three blowout losses to three good football teams. That problem lies with the head coach and I take the blame for our performance. It is unacceptable. We do not practice or work hard enough and it shows on the field. We will make some adjustments and improve.”

Evan Trottier completed three of seven passes for 36 yards to Ethan Schiman, once for a touchdown, while getting picked off twice.

Quin Williamson racked up 56 rushing yards on seven touches for Fulton, while Hayden Catt earned a dozen yards on 12 carries.

Logan Higgs produced six tackles, while Trottier, Schiman and Liam Gombrich each pocketed five and Williamson had four and one 36-yard interception return.

“Evan Trottier had a great game defensively,” said Scheller. “He works his tail off and is an example for our other players on how to prepare. Quin Williamson had some success running the ball in the fourth quarter before he was injured. Ethan Schiman played well at slot for us and was our best receiving threat. Nate Foster has really improved the past two weeks at corner.”

The Maroons visit the Kelly Road Roadrunners Saturday night in Prince George before hosting the South Kamloops Titans in their league opener, Friday, Oct. 5 under the lights.

The VSS Panthers take on the Foothills Composite Falcons in a Friday exhibition in Okotoks, Alta. VSS entertains Kelly Road Saturday, Oct. 6 at the college turf.

