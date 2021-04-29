Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say literally catches congratulations from teammate Aidan Lindblad on Say’s 35-save performance in a 3-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play victory over the Vernon Vipers Wednesday, April 28, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say literally catches congratulations from teammate Aidan Lindblad on Say’s 35-save performance in a 3-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play victory over the Vernon Vipers Wednesday, April 28, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Say speaks volumes in Salmon Arm win over Vernon

Silverbacks goalie makes 35 saves, Silverbacks snap Vipers’ winning streak at four with 3-1 decision

Owen Say spoke loud Wednesday night.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie from London, Ont. made 35 saves helping lead the Gorillas to a 3-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win over the Vernon Vipers at Kal Tire Place.

The loss snapped Vernon’s (9-4-1-1) four-game winning streak, while the two points pushed Salmon Arm (7-5-2-1) to within three points of the pod-leading Snakes.

“Pretty much in every aspect of our game we were disciplined,” said Salmon Arm assistant coach Carter Cochrane. “I think the guys knew the importance of the game and we challenged them to bring a playoff-type of intensity. We have some guys out of the lineup right now that are impactful for us and it was a good opportunity for guys to be able to step up and step up into roles they want to be in and roles they might be in in the future.”

The Backs had a solid opening 20 minutes, out-shooting Vernon 11-7 and getting a late first-period goal from Cameron Recchi, who deflected Hunter Sansbury’s point shot past goaltender James Porter Jr. on the team’s first power play of the game at 18:37.

The goal snapped Porter Jr.’s shutout streak at 123 minutes and 40 seconds. He finished the game with 24 saves.

In the second the Backs extended their lead off the stick of Simon Tassy, who buried a William Lavigne point shot rebound through the legs of Porter Jr. It was Lavigne’s first BCHL point.

The Vipers had an extended 5-on-3 powerplay but couldn’t solve Say who stopped a number of good Viper looks. Griffen Barr struck late in the period for Vernon with a great individual effort to rifle home his sixth of the pod season.

The Vipers really pushed hard for the equalizer, but the closest they would come was Nick Kent hammering a puck off the crossbar. Say would continue to stymy the Vipers offensive threats. Drew Bennett scored into an empty net at 19:33 of the third to make the final 3-1.

The Vipers are back in action Friday night when they take on the West Kelowna Warriors at 7 p.m. Salmon Arm will play Vernon Saturday at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Duncan native stretches legs in Salmon Arm during cross-country run for charities

READ MORE: Brady Tkachuk records Gordie Howe hat trick as Senators thump Canucks 6-3

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHLSalmon Arm SilverbacksVernon Vipers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Forwards Zack Tonelli of the Vernon Vipers (left) and Noah Serdachny of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks battle for a loose puck during the Gorillas’ 3-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Wednesday, April 28, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Forwards Zack Tonelli of the Vernon Vipers (left) and Noah Serdachny of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks battle for a loose puck during the Gorillas’ 3-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Wednesday, April 28, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Previous story
Nominations sought for North Okanagan athletic awards

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers forward Desmond Johnson (left) tries to get a shot on Salmon Arm goalie Owen Say during the Silverbacks’ 3-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play victory Wednesday, April 28, at Kal Tire Place. Say finished with 35 saves and was named the game’s first star. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Say speaks volumes in Salmon Arm win over Vernon

Silverbacks goalie makes 35 saves, Silverbacks snap Vipers’ winning streak at four with 3-1 decision

Oyama Lake, as pictured April 28, 2021, is a water source for residents during high irrigation periods. (Véronique Gagnon photo)
Lack of rain dries up Lake Country water supply

District asking residents only to irrigate when absolutely necessary

The Gruffalo is a favourite story of many, including Sydnie Bayfor, who is looking forward to the story-window walk in downtown Vernon May 7-15, put on by the Literacy Society of North Okanagan. (Contributed)
Gruffalo comes to downtown Vernon

Story-Window Walk opens chapter two with latest book

Amanda Homeniuk of Shambhala Clothing was named the 2021 winner of the Enterprize Challenge, presented by Community Futures North Okanagan and VantageOne Credit Union, after her final pitch Wednesday, April 28. (Contributed)
Vernon’s boho boutique crowned Enterprize Challenge champion

Shambhala Clothing and its new owner take top prize valued around $20K in Dragon’s Den-style contest

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Your morning start for Thursday, April 29, 2021

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy

Police confirm powder contained along with Happy Birthday wishes from Europe was MDMA

FILE – Diversion tunnels have been completed to redirect the Peace River during low water this summer, in one of the most critical steps to completing the Site C dam, March 2020. (BC Hydro)
COVID outbreak declared at Site C; 40 workers have been infected since March

There are 13 workers currently infected with COVID-19

Ronald Morlock from Salmon Arm wins $50,000 from a Lucky Lines Scratch & Win ticket. (BCLC image)
Salmon Arm man scratches to win $50,000

A new set of golf clubs is in Ron Morlock’s future

Anne-Marie Hutchins of Chilliwack with her daughter Emma and son Jayden. (Submitted)
Family of woman who died after visit to Chilliwack COVID test site wants change

Anne-Marie Hutchins’ sister said she was sent home despite chest pain and a history of tachycardia

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

Learn about how the pandemic is impacting the people of Revelstoke. (Tom Poole Photography/Tourism Revelstoke)
Revelstoke survey says mental health and well being biggest priority amidst pandemic

The survey was done by over 900 people last fall

For the month of May, Hillside Winery is donating $1 from every bottle of their signature muscat ottenel wine to the B.C. Hospitality Foundation. (Hillside Winery photo)
Naramata winery helps hurting hospitality workers

$1 from every bottle of Hillside Winery’s muscat ottonel goes to B.C. Hospitality Foundation

There were 215 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan from April 18 to 24, according to BCCDC data. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Central Okanagan

From April 18 to 24, Central Okanagan recorded 215 cases

Most Read