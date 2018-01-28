Team Canada ended up in a tie with Team Quebec in the first round at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Sunday (Western News file photo)

Curling competition gaining momentum

Team B.C. scores first win at Tournament of Hearts

Team Canada ended up in a tie at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts this morning (Jan. 28), while Team BC picked up their first win in a 6-4 victory over Nunavut.

Team Canada and Team Quebec, both with one win so far, played to a 4-4 tie in front of 2045 curling fans at the SOEC.

Team Alberta added a second win to their record with an 8-6 win over Prince Edward Island, and Team Newfoundland did the same with an 8-5 win over Team Ontario.

The next draw starts at 2 p.m. today (Jan. 28). Team Saskatchewan faces Team Northwest Territories on Sheet A and Sheet B features Team Wildcard (the Einarrson rink from Winnipeg) against Team Nova Scotia. Team Northern Ontario vs Team New Brunswick on Sheet C and Team Yukon vs Team Manitoba on Sheet D.

At 7 p.m. the final draw of the day features, Team Quebec and Team Ontario on Sheet A with Team Canada up against Team Alberta on Sheet B. Team Nunavut takes on Team Newfoundland on Sheet C and Team B.C. matches skills with Team Prince Edward Island on Sheet D.

