Wild Card team skip Kerri Einarson delivers the rock while taking on Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C., on Thursday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Scotties: Wild Card team sits atop Championship Pool

Kerri Einarson team continues their strong play at Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Team B.C. didn’t open the Championship Pool play quite the way they wanted to yesterday.

Two loses, 6-5 to the Wild Card team skipped by Kerri Einarson and 10-3 to the Team Manitoba skipped by Jennifer Jones last night puts them in a tough position today.

Einarson’s team continues to dominate the ice with a 8-1 record. Team Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Alberta are deadlocked with 7-2 records.

Who to watch:

The 9 a.m. draw features the teams that did not make it into the Championship Pool as they finish out the Scotties Tournament of Hearts playing for seeding positions.

At 2 p.m. Championship Pool play resumes with Alberta (7-2) faces Team Manitoba (7-2) on Sheet A. Team Canada (5-4) will play the Wild Card Team (8-1) on Sheet B. It will be a provincial match up on Sheet C as Northern Ontario (6-3) faces Ontario (4-5).

If you are heading to the 7 p.m. draw Team B.C. (4-5) will face Northern Ontario, Nova Scotia (7-2) goes up against Ontario and Alberta faces the Wild Card. On Sheet C two very experienced skips go head-to-head as Michelle Englot and Team Canada play Jennifer Jones and Team Manitoba.

Where’s the party at?

The HeartStop Lounge will feature live music this evening at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre with Side One on stage at 10:15 p.m.

