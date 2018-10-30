The Seaton Sonics don their South Okanagan Hornet Invitational Junior Girls Volleyball Tournament winning t-shirts in Oliver. (Photo Submitted)

Seaton Sonics buzz Hornet Invitational

Junior Girls Volleyball action in Oliver

The Seaton Sonics were all a buzz in the South Okanagan Hornets Junior Girls Volleyball Invitational in Oliver.

The Sonics, coached by Aly Lypchuk and Janelle Robertson, went 6-0 to strike gold, winning all their matches in straight sets, including a nail-biter final (25-23, 25-23) against the GW Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack.

RELATED: Vernon fourth in Royal Rumble volleyball

RELATED: Vernon Royals post best-ever finish

“The girls showed some serious mental fortitude in this final as they came back from an 18-8 deficit to win the first set and battled hard, point for point, to come out on top in the second set,” said Lypchuk. “All 12 girls played hard all weekend, with some huge blocks up front from Madie Gardner and Novah Gardner as well as big kills from Morgan Boisvert and Iseult Colclough. Runa Howard and Makena Lane held down the backcourt with some great digs and setters Holly Keyton and Ava Proctor hustled to set up some beautiful plays for their teammates.

“Several players had key serving runs this weekend, including Ella Donaldson and Mackenzie Gilman. Lauryn Eddy and Jade Hinds both made solid choices in the front row to score crucial points.”

Howard and Colclough were named tournament all-stars. The Sonics earlier this season won the Last Spike tournament in Revelstoke, going 7-0.

Seaton is also undefeated during league play with a current record of 12-0.

