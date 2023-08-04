Second Canadian record for Coldstream swimmer

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw is all smiles after setting a new Canadian Para-swimming record in the men’s long course 150-metre individual medley event Friday, Aug. 4, at the 2023 Speedo Canadian Swimming Championships in Toronto. (Facebook photo)

Now that the business side of things is done in The Six, Jacob Brayshaw can have some fun out east before heading home.

Like shopping for swag representing his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays.

Brayshaw, 20, capped off his appearance at the 2023 Speedo Canadian Swimming Championships in Toronto – nicknamed The Six by hipsters – Friday, Aug. 4, with a second Canadian Para-swimming record.

Brayshaw, who suffers from a form of congenital muscular dystrophy called Ullrich Myopothy, which causes a stagnation of his muscle growth, set a new mark in the men’s Para Long Course (50-metre pool) 150-m individual medley with a time of five minutes 50.23 seconds.

“After seeing Jacob train so well lately, his new Canadian Men Para LC record today doesn’t surprise me,” said his coach, Renate Terpstra of Vernon. Brayshaw swims and trains with the KISU Club out of Penticton.

Brayshaw also set a new Canadian mark in the S2 Para Men’s 50-m LC breaststroke on Wednesday, Aug. 2, with a time of 1:46.92, breaking the 28-year-old record. He also made the Para Pan Am Games qualifying time in the event by more than 10 seconds.

He will now wait to see if he’s selected for one of four spots for Canada’s Para swimming team for the Para Pan Am Games, slated for next month in Santiago, Chile.

