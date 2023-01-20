Second Tanaka-Campbell to lead Vernon Vipers

Seiya Tanaka-Campbell named captain of BCHLteam for rest of season; older brother JoJo wore C last year

Like his older brother before him, Seiya Tanaka-Campbell will lead his club.

The Vernon Vipers have named Tanaka-Campbell team captain for the remainder of the season.

The Mill Bay (near Duncan) player is in his third season with the Vipers. He follows in the footsteps of older brother JoJo Tanaka-Campbell, who wore the C for the Snakes last season.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be named captain,” said Seiya. “I will fill the role as best I can while continuing to be the same player I’ve been all year and throughout my career.”

Vernon head coach and general manager Jason McKee said the plan at the start of the B.C. Hockey League season was to go with a leadership group, and that hasn’t changed. Defencemen Griffen Barr and Ayden Third, and forward Luke Pakulak remain assistant captains.

“We wanted to evaluate the first half in regards to all our players’ leadership capabilities,” said McKee. “Our three assistant captains have done a very good job to date, but as time has gone on it’s become very clear to the staff who the captain of our team should be.

“Seiya exemplified throughout the first half of the season the dedication, work ethic, integrity, and detailed approach that we are looking for in all our players. Everything we do he does with passion and cares deeply about the Vernon Vipers organization and all his teammates.”

McKee says the leadership group for the team has “become stronger as Seiya, Griffen, Luke and Ayden work together to set the standard that we are accustomed to from some of the great leadership groups this organization has seen in the past.”

The Vipers return to action Wednesday, Jan. 25, when they host the league- and Interior Conference-leading Penticton Vees, 7 p.m., at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon sits in sixth place in the Interior with a 16-15-0-4 record for 36 points. They’re just three points behind the fourth-place Prince George Spruce Kings, but only one point up on the seventh-place Wenatchee Wild.

