Senior softball league seeks players for games in Vernon, Shuswap

Vernon and Area Senior Slo Pitch League welcomes players of all levels, women 40+, men 50+

No spring training. Just go out, play and have fun twice a week for three months.

The Vernon and Area Senior Slo-Pitch League is getting ready for its 2023 season.

It’s a co-ed league for women aged 40 and over, and men 50-plus that plays games on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from April 15 to July 31 in Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Games start at 9:30 a.m.

Players of all skill levels welcome.

For more information, contact Mark Moger at 250-307-5103, or mamoger@telus.net.

Local Sports

