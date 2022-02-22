Senior softball players sought for Vernon league

Vernon and Area Senior Slo-Pitch League looking for women players 45 and up, men 50 and up, of all levels

The Vernon and Area Senior Slo-Pitch Tuesday and Thursday Morning League is looking for new players, women and men, and no experience is necessary. (Photo submitted)

The Vernon and Area Senior Slo-pitch League (VASSL) is seeking new players.

The league was created for all male and female senior players of all skill levels who love the game of slo-pitch.

The league is an inclusive mixed recreational league. VASSL is open to all male players 50 years or older and all female players 45 years or older.

“The league provides seniors a fun, safe, fair play environment while enjoying the social and competitive aspects of the game of slo-pitch while promoting friendship and camaraderie through the practices of good will and sportsmanship,” said league spokesperson Mark Moger.

Games are every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the DND diamonds.

The league got in a limited schedule in 2021 due to COVID and forest fires.

The season is slated to start May 3 and runs until August.

If you have played before and would like to get involved, or would just like to try something new, the league will be happy to have you.

Visit the league’s Facebook page, or for more information, contact Moger at mamoger@telus.net.

READ MORE: Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

READ MORE: 22-02-2022 the ultimate palindromic date is here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

SeniorsSoftball