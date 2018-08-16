Shamrocks post split at Westerns

Senior C lacrosse championships

The Armstrong Shamrocks went 2-2 at the Western Canada Senior C Lacrosse Alcan Cup Championships in Coquitlam and New Westminster. (Morning Star File)

The Armstrong Shamrocks went 2-2 at the Western Canada Senior C Alcan Cup Lacrosse Championships to cap a zany season which saw them forced to scrape together a mini schedule after the Interior league was reduced to two teams.

The Shamrocks, who were bolstered by six players from the Prince George BX Pub Devils and goalie Scott Helton of the Kamloops Rattlers, opened provincials Friday afternoon by falling 10-5 to the PoCo Hitmen in Coquitlam.

With two months before their last game and travel legs, the Shamrocks fell behind 9-1 but mounted a third-period comeback to make things interesting.

Armstrong turned in a stronger effort Friday night in Coquitlam in losing 11-6 to the Port Moody Express with captain Steve Clark leading the offence.

“We kept it close into the third period until the legs started to go,” said Clark.

After a very late night of team bonding Friday, the Shamrocks rebounded for a 15-6 over the North Shore Indians and stopped the Wnasec Arrows of Vancouver Island 10-6 Saturday at historic Queens Park Arena in New Westminster.

“Unfortunately due to our performance Friday, we failed to qualify for the medal round,” said Chad Pieper of the Shamrocks. “All in all it was another great year for the Armstrong Shamrocks. Thank you to all our fans and sponsors.”

The Ladner Pioneers grounded the Airdrie of Alberta 10-9 in overtime in the Alcan final, while PoCo bounced Port Moody for bronze. Port Coquitlam finished the highest in the tournament of all provincially-eligible teams so they took home the B.C. banner.

The Shamrocks, who won a five-game series with Kamloops to claim the Okanagan title after the Kelowna Raiders folded, will close the season with their annual golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Royal York Golf Club in Armstrong.

Armstrong Shamrocks bolster boxla lineup

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tigers deal out awards

Just Posted

Kamloops volunteers say needle buyback program working

Make presentation to Vernon council; claim to have collected 7,000 needles at $.05 per sharp

Armstrong ready to Cram the Cruiser

Music in Armstrong’s Memorial Park Aug. 24 to benefit local food bank

Wildfires converge near Mabel Lake in Lumby

Area restrictions expanded in Lumby and Cherryville

Kin Beach cleanup extends to OKIB land

City of Vernon taking over cleaning Sandy Beach

Vernon group hopes to form RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Committee struck to begin petition campaign

VIDEO: Your best smoke visuals

Our readers sent us their favourite photos of the smoke in the Okanagan region this week

Search for mudslide victim becomes recovery mission

Valerie Morris was swept away by a mudslide on Highway 99 near Cache Creek on August 11.

Snowy Mountain fire now held

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos remains at 13,359 hectares in size

Shamrocks post split at Westerns

Senior C lacrosse championships

Tigers deal out awards

McIntosh marvellous minding net for MVP

Woman in custody after topless crane climb near Toronto waterfront

Toronto police have apprehend a woman who climbed crane cab near waterfront

A glimpse behind the fire lines

A Keremeos volunteer firefighter talks about what it was like to patrol the Snowy Mountain fire

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

Ontario has seen more than 1,000 forest fires so far this year, compared to 561 in all of 2017.

‘Billion-piece jigsaw puzzle:’ Canadians key to 1st complete map of wheat genome

The paper has 202 authors from 73 research agencies in 20 countries.

Most Read