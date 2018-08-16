Shamrocks post split at Westerns

The Armstrong Shamrocks went 2-2 at the Western Canada Senior C Lacrosse Alcan Cup Championships in Coquitlam and New Westminster. (Morning Star File)

The Armstrong Shamrocks went 2-2 at the Western Canada Senior C Alcan Cup Lacrosse Championships to cap a zany season which saw them forced to scrape together a mini schedule after the Interior league was reduced to two teams.

The Shamrocks, who were bolstered by six players from the Prince George BX Pub Devils and goalie Scott Helton of the Kamloops Rattlers, opened provincials Friday afternoon by falling 10-5 to the PoCo Hitmen in Coquitlam.

With two months before their last game and travel legs, the Shamrocks fell behind 9-1 but mounted a third-period comeback to make things interesting.

Armstrong turned in a stronger effort Friday night in Coquitlam in losing 11-6 to the Port Moody Express with captain Steve Clark leading the offence.

“We kept it close into the third period until the legs started to go,” said Clark.

After a very late night of team bonding Friday, the Shamrocks rebounded for a 15-6 over the North Shore Indians and stopped the Wnasec Arrows of Vancouver Island 10-6 Saturday at historic Queens Park Arena in New Westminster.

“Unfortunately due to our performance Friday, we failed to qualify for the medal round,” said Chad Pieper of the Shamrocks. “All in all it was another great year for the Armstrong Shamrocks. Thank you to all our fans and sponsors.”

The Ladner Pioneers grounded the Airdrie of Alberta 10-9 in overtime in the Alcan final, while PoCo bounced Port Moody for bronze. Port Coquitlam finished the highest in the tournament of all provincially-eligible teams so they took home the B.C. banner.

The Shamrocks, who won a five-game series with Kamloops to claim the Okanagan title after the Kelowna Raiders folded, will close the season with their annual golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Royal York Golf Club in Armstrong.

