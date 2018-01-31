Shanda Hill starts her racing year on a positive note

The year has just begun and Vernon-based ultra-athlete, Shanda Hill is already crushing it.
On Jan.28, Hill ran the MEC Vancouver 10 kilometre race — the first of what will likely be many races of 2018.
The 35-year-old powerhouse said on social media that her results weren’t exactly where she’d like them to be, but noted that she now has a “starting point” to work from.
”I’m not much of a short distance runner,” she wrote on Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete, her athlete Facebook page following the race on Jan. 28.
“But I gave 100 per cent, and clocked in at 48:27, and ranked 27th out of 166 female competitors overall. It’s two and a half minutes slower then my best time. I’m grateful simply just to be strong and able to run.”
