Shanda Hill starts her racing year on a positive note

Hill ready for her next race

(Courtesy of Shanda Hill, Facebook)

The year has just begun and Vernon-based ultra-athlete, Shanda Hill is already crushing it.

On Jan.28, Hill ran the MEC Vancouver 10 kilometre race — the first of what will likely be many races of 2018.

The 35-year-old powerhouse said on social media that her results weren’t exactly where she’d like them to be, but noted that she now has a “starting point” to work from.

”I’m not much of a short distance runner,” she wrote on Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete, her athlete Facebook page following the race on Jan. 28.

WATCH

Vernon Ultra Athlete Shanda Hill breeze across the finish line at her first race of the year in Vancouver.

“But I gave 100 per cent, and clocked in at 48:27, and ranked 27th out of 166 female competitors overall. It’s two and a half minutes slower then my best time. I’m grateful simply just to be strong and able to run.”

WATCH

Looking for inspiration? Watch Shanda Hill climb faster than a frightened kitten in a tree

Most Read