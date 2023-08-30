The Shuswap Hospital Foundation’s 8th Annual Charity Open Golf Tournament at Shuswap Lake Golf Course in Blind Bay has been rescheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9. (File photo)

Shuswap Hospital Foundation reschedules annual fundraiser golf event

8th Annual Charity Open Golf Tournament to take place in September

Due to the ongoing wildfire situation, the 8th annual Charity Open Golf Tournament has been rescheduled.

Originally scheduled for Aug. 19 at Shuswap Lake Golf Course in Blind Bay, it will now occur Saturday, Sept. 9.

“We are most grateful to our title sponsor, Shuswap Lake Golf Course at Blind Bay and partner Shuswap Lake Estates, for their patience and understanding in allowing us to reschedule this event,” said Fiona Harris, the Shuswap Hospital Foundation’s director of development.

“The impact of the wildfires in the Shuswap has been significant and our hearts go out to all those affected by the fire and smoke.”

Harris said she and the foundation hope conditions in September will be more favourable, but acknowledged the ongoing wildfire risk may mean further changes are necessary.

Due to rescheduling, spots have opened up in the previously sold-out 8th annual tourney. Anyone who wishes to take part is invited to register by contacting the Shuswap Hospital Foundation at shuswaphospitalfoundation.org, or by calling 250-803-4546 for more details.

