The ringette season is starting to wind down for Greater Vernon Association teams. (Morning Star file photo)

Shuswap stops Voltage

Thompson Okanagan Ringette League U14A championship

Shuswap scored five second-half goals to beat the Vernon Voltage 6-3 Tuesday and win the Thompson Okanagan Ringette League’s U14 TORL Cup.

Sophia Bilodeau scored twice for Vernon, who trailed 1-0 at the intermission. Brianna Visser scored the other goal.

The Voltage advanced to the championship game with a 5-2 win over the Kelowna Killer Bees.

Sam Shaw scored twice, while singles went to Chloe Scabar, Brianna Visser and Sierra Fernley. Taylor Smith had three helpers while Amelia Johnson picked up two assists to support the solid play of Alecia Hughes in the Voltage goal.

Vernon and Shuswap advance to the provincial championships March 9-11 in West Kelowna.

Vernon Velocity fell 10-2 to Kelowna in U12A league play in K-Town.

Kiera Horton, set up by Ally Hobenshield, and Emily Gilman scored for Vernon, who host Westside Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with the winner to play Kelowna in the division final Sunday.


