Shuswap swimmer medals in all of his events at summer provincials

The Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club had a very successful swim meet this past weekend.

The Swim BC Summer Provincials were recently held at the UBC Aquatic Center.

Forty-one teams of swimmers from across the province attended, including six from the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Six competing Selkirks swimmers achieved 88 per cent best times, 11 club records and 11 final appearances.

Finn Skofteby, 12, had an amazing meet, qualifying for final swims in the nine events he swam. He then went on the win either a gold or silver in every event.

In the 200-metre Freestyle, Finn was able to swim a 2:04:94 which is a provincial record. He broke the previous record by over 1.5 seconds. That swim was also the third fastest 200-m Freestyle by a 12-year-old in Canadian history.

The team finished the weekend in 20th place out of the 41 teams attending, and was the fourth highest placed team from the North and Interior Division.

Finn co-won the aggregate award for boys 11-12 as the top scoring boy in his age category in the meet, in a tie with another swimmer from Wayland Swim Club from Richmond. Finn also qualified for several swim BC “Prospects” times in the process, which should make him a strong candidate to participate as a member of the Swim BC Provincial ID team in 2023-24.

The club is so proud of Finn and his teammates. The entire team has committed and worked incredibly hard this season.

This was the last swim meet for the Selkirks for the summer. They are looking forward to some time off before heading back into the pool in September. For more information about the club, visit selkirksswim.ca.

