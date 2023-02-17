The Sicamous Eagles were recognized by the KIJHL, with a Top Defenceman honour for Nicholas Hughes and head coach Nick Deschenes receiving the Coach of the Year award. (Sicamous Eagles- Facebook)

The Sicamous Eagles were recognized by the KIJHL, with a Top Defenceman honour for Nicholas Hughes and head coach Nick Deschenes receiving the Coach of the Year award. (Sicamous Eagles- Facebook)

Sicamous Eagles defenceman and head coach recognized by KIJHL

Top Defenceman and Coach of the Year awards reflect team’s accomplishments

The Sicamous Eagles have plenty to be proud of, and the season isn’t over yet.

On top of a 55-point regular season at third place in the Doug Birks Division and a place in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) playoffs, the team recently earned a pair of awards.

Every year, at the end of the season before playoffs begin, the KIJHL presents seven awards recognizing excellence in the league. This year, the Eagles have nabbed two of those titles.

The Doug Birks Division has the Eagles, the Revelstoke Grizzlies, the Kamloops Storm, the 100 Mile House Wranglers and the Chase Heat, and these five teams are all up for the division’s seven awards: Most Valuable Player, Top Scorer, Top Defenceman, Top Goaltender, Rookie of the Year, Most Sportsmanlike and Coach of the Year.

Eagles player Nicholas Hughes was recognized as Top Defenceman, with his 29 points in 38 games. Hughes scored five goals, two of them game-winners, and played in all game situations including 3:28 on power play and 2:57 short-handed.

Head coach Nick Deschenes also got a nod as Coach of the Year in his first full season with the Eagles. Ranking at third in their division, Deschenes helped the Eagles finish fifth in the league, with an impressive offensive lineup that tallied 158 goals, and the third best penalty kill at 86.7 per cent.

The Eagles play their first playoff game Friday, Feb. 17 in Kamloops at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘We want to grow the love of the game’: Sicamous Eagles help junior players develop their skills

READ MORE: Sicamous transportation provider re-energized by new electric vehicle

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardshockeyKIJHLSicamous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NHLPA names US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh executive director
Next story
THE MOJ: Canucks predictably dwindling their way down to season’s end

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers defeated the Powell River Kings 6-5 in a shootout Friday night, Feb. 17, 2023. (Vernon Vipers photo)
Back and forth game ends in shootout win for Vernon Vipers over Powell River

Vernon’s Melissa Jacobs of Inspire Kindness Productions,right, with her mom, Phyllis Dyck, is nominated for an Okanagan Screen Award for her documentary Women Lead Through Adversity. A special screening of the film will be held in Vernon Sunday, April 2, at the Towne Theatre, raising money for Inspire Kindness’ Christmas in July event. (Facebook photo)
Special screening of Vernon award-nominated film to raise funds

Retired Vernon businessman Wayne Klippert has rediscovered a love for painting. His current works can be found hanging in the windows of Legacy Photo and Framing on 30th Avenue. (Contributed)
Retired Vernon businessman draws back on painting hobby

Vernon Special Olympics bowlers Cheryl Bird (from left), Jamie Potter, Katelyn Oliver, Steven Linemayr, Erin Murphy, and coach Kathy Cameron celebrate their team gold medal at the Special Olympics B.C. Games in Kamloops. (Contributed)
Vernon Special Olympians bowl over competition