Sicamous Eagles soar past North Okanagan Knights

The Sicamous Eagles (white) peppered North Okanagan Knights goalie Austin Seibel with 57 shots in a 7-1 KIJHL win at the Sicamous Recreation Centre Saturday, Jan. 14. (File photo)

Seven unanswered goals lifted the hometown Sicamous Eagles to a 7-1 romp over the North Okanagan Knights in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sicamous Recreation Centre.

The Eagles are back on home ice Sunday at 2 p.m. when they entertain the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Matthew Johnston opened Saturday’s scoring with a shorthanded goal for the Knights five minutes and 57 seconds after the national anthem.

But it was all Sicamous after that.

Roan Girard tied the game for the Birds at 19:13 of the first. Tyler Burke’s unassisted goal at 2:45 of the second period turned out to be the game-winner. Aiden Kalin and Warrent Roberts-Lee added goals 64 seconds apart three minutes after Burke’s marker, and Brett Joseph made it 5-1 Eagles at 18:38.

Colton Schmidt, on a powerplay, and Roberts-Lee with his second of the game scored in the final 20 minutes.

Rhys Netherton made 26 saves for the win in goal while Austin Seibel stopped 50 shots in net for North Okanagan.

The victory moved the third-place Eagles (20-11-2-1) to within one point of the second-place Kamloops Storm (20-9-0-4) in the Doug Birks Division. Sicamous has a healthy 21-point lead over the fourth-place Wranglers.

The Knights (16-14-3-1) sit third in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, 10 points behind the second-place Osoyoos Coyotes, and six points ahead of the Summerland Steam.

North Okanagan will host the Steam Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

