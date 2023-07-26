Sicamous Minor Hockey wins Association of the Year award

Organization hopes to expand with more players, addition of U13 team and plans for the future

Sicamous Eagles Minor Hockey coaching staff (from left) Aaron Wiebe, Pascal Albisser, Eagles goalie Gage Reimer and coach Jesse Scrimbit pose with the U11 Jr. Eagles before the Junior B Eagles game against the 100 Mile House Wranglers Friday, Jan. 20. The Jr. Eagles are hosting a minor hockey tournament until Sunday, Jan. 22. Jr. Eagles players from pictured are Quinn Carson, Jake McNabb, Cohen Dupuis, Kason Vandergaag, Nixon Dymond, Morgan Workman, Owen Wiebe, Finn Albisser, CJ Dubasov, Zach Kennedy, and Malakwai Perry. Missing from the photo were Cameron Regier, Cody Keehn, Dillon and Dustin Hilder. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous minor hockey players are hoping to hit the ice this season bigger and better than ever.

The Sicamous and District Minor Hockey Association was recognized with the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association (OMAHA) Association of the Year Award earlier this year, an honour that president Terry Wood said is well-deserved.

“It was a culmination of a whole bunch of people who worked really hard and stayed determined, and proved they’re darn good parents,” said Wood. “A lot of work went into that, from the bottom up. Everyone involved deserves a big high-five.”

The association is working to build itself back up and expand as much as possible, he said, and it’s been a learning curve, not only for himself but for everyone who’s a piece of the organization.

Last year was Wood’s first as president, and he is relatively new to the area as well. He comes from Grande Prairie where he has experience working with minor hockey associations and businesses to get them back up to speed after the pandemic, he said, and the role in Sicamous felt like a good fit for him once his family moved here.

“Both my boys played hockey, and it played a big role in deciding where to move, as well as Sicamous has a bit of a legacy in hockey,” he said. “It’s brought players to the NHL, and we love the town for a million other reasons, so when this opportunity came along, I was definitely excited.”

Something in the works for the 2023/24 season of Sicamous minor hockey is a U13 team, a new age level the district hasn’t seen for a few years.

“My first year in, we started up U11, and we’re looking to put in a U15 next year, so kind of adding something every year,” said Wood. “Give everybody a chance to play hockey.”

Wood spoke of a goal to restore Sicamous’ hockey legacy as best as the association can, and that means including everyone.

“Female hockey is always on the horizon,” he said. “We want any girls who maybe don’t necessarily want to play with the boys to make sure they get some opportunities to play here too. We have a female manager now too, so that goal is within the next two years to get something exclusive for girls.”

Working with the senior Eagles team has been instrumental in building the younger boys’ confidence, Wood noted.

“We want to create that synergy between the two, and they look up to them so much. It’s an excellent opportunity to have them mentor.”

Early bird pricing for minor hockey registration ends Aug. 1 and Wood said the goal is to have everyone who wants to play registered by them so organizers can start planning teams and jersey numbers.

“Numbers look good, registration looks the best it’s looked in a few years.”

Registration information and payment options can be found at sicamousminorhockey.net.

READ MORE: Sicamous Eagles onboard with KIJHL’s proposed Junior A reclassification

READ MORE: Minor hockey tournament lands in Sicamous

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Minor HockeyhockeyLocal SportsSicamous