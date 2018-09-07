Silver Stars sparkle in derby match

Rick Raber of Kal Tire prepares to dish the ball off in front of Silver Stars’ Bill Borg in 55+ men’s soccer Thursday night at MacDonald Park. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star) Rick Raber of Kal Tire prepares to dish the ball off in front of Silver Stars’ Bill Borg in 55+ men’s soccer Thursday night at MacDonald Park. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

The Silver Stars used the penalty spot to brush off Kal Tire in a CapriCMW Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League derby match Thursday night at MacDonald Park.

David Howes, early in the opening 45 minutes, and Steve Coombs, near the 79th minute, converted PKs past Ron Krause as the Stars evened the season series between the Vernon teams at 1-1 and moved past the Tiremen into fifth place in the 10-team circuit.

Brian Eso and Mark Wasylyk, who was pulled down inside the 18 to draw the winning PK, enjoyed stellar showings for the Stars (9-7-1).

Kal Tire levelled the score in the opening minute of the second half when central midfielder Ian Murphy sent a long cross to the right corner for Rick Raber, who made a nifty turn on a defender and fed a streaking Roger Irving who finished to the left of keeper Yogi Kongsdorf.

Krause came out of his net in the dying minutes and just missed equalizing top shelf after a fray off one of three corners Kal Tire enjoyed as they pressed. Both Krause and Kongsdorf made numerous big saves to take the Dairy Queen Man of the Match honours.

Central midfielder Jim Sparrow and Irving rated honourable mention for Kal Tire (9-6-1).

In other action, the Ledcor Kickers grounded Beasley FC of Lake Country 6-1 at Mission Sportsfield #11.

In make-up games next Thursday, the Stars tangle with Brown Benefits of Kelowna under the lights at Beasley Park (6:30), while Kal Tire goes up against the host Kelowna Raiders in a 5:30 tilt at Parkinson Field #8.

In 45+ league games re-scheduled due to poor air quality earlier this summer, the first-place Vernon Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos face Tree Brewing FC of Kelowna at Beasley (8 p.m.), while Bosman Accounting of Vernon tangle with the Kelowna R&B Rented Mules (5:30) at MacDonald Park.