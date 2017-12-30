Silverbacks stun Vipers 4-3

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks closed 2017 by surprising the Vernon Vipers 4-3 in BCHL action Saturday

Akito Hirose of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks tries to take Keyvan Mokhtari of the Vernon Vipers off the puck during the second of a home and home BCHL series before 2,500 fans Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks closed 2017 by snapping an eight-game losing skid, while the Vernon Vipers had a five-game winning streak curtailed.

The Silverbacks used a dramatic third-period comeback for a stunning 4-3 victory over the Snakes before 2,500 B.C. Hockey League fans Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon, first overall in the 17-team BCHL, dipped to 26-8-1-4, while Salmon Arm, last in the Interior Division, improved to 13-21-3-0. They moved within four points of sixth-place Merritt Centennials for the sixth and final playoff berth.

Vernon shut out the Silverbacks 4-0 Friday night at the Shaw Centre and resumed their dominance by taking a 2-0 first-period margin Saturday.

Viper captain Jagger Williamson wired a rebound of a Jesse Lansdell shot past goalie Reid Cooper in tight, just 96 seconds after the national anthem. Williamson has 14 snipes on the season.

Fortis Energy Player of the Game Keyvan Mohktari made it 2-0 on a powerplay by wiring a shot from the left hash marks past Cooper for his 11th of the season. Sam Anzai drew the assist.

Vernon d-man Shane Kelly missed a glorious chance to extend the lead but shot wide after a nifty pass from Lansdell.

There was no scoring in the middle stanza with Vernon outshooting Salmon Arm 12-6.

The Silverbacks hung in tough and refused to surrender, earning some life 2:12 into third period when Nick Unruh popped in a loose puck on a scramble in front of Viper net detective Anthony Yamnitsky. Assists went to Justin Wilson and Grayson Constable.

Vernon rookie Connor Marritt finished a sweet bang-bang play with Alex Swetlikoff and Coleton Bilodeau just 57 seconds later.

The Silverbacks, who went 1-for-7 on the powerplay while giving the Vipers four chances with the man advantage, pulled to within one again eight minutes later when Constable buried a shot from ‘gimme range’ after Yamnitsky had made two fabulous leg saves in tight. Akito Hirose and Nick Unruh pocketed helpers.

The Silverbacks equalized on the goal of the night 93 seconds later when Rhett Kingston sped up the right flank, cut to the middle and somehow snuck through d-men Cameron Trott and Chris Jandric before ringing a snapper off the right post and crossbar. That beauty brought loud applause from the busload of Silverback supporters. It was Kingston’s 12th of the year.

“I’ve tried that move before, but it’s never worked,” smiled Kingston, a native of Okotoks, Alta. “It was good timing for us.”

Kingston fed Tanner Campbell at the right point for the winning goal at 16:18. There was 24 seconds left in Mohktari’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

D-man Joe Leahy was a minute muncher and handled the puck well in his first game with the Silverbacks. The towering Waterloo, Ont. product wore No. 7. He was obtained in a Thursday swap which saw the Silverbacks send forward Marcus Mitchell to the Penticton Vees.

Mitchell, of Kelowna, played 122 games over two-and-a-half seasons with Salmon Arm, ringing up 27 goals, 61 points and 161 penalty minutes. Mitchell is off to Michigan Tech next season.

Leahy, 20, is committed to Cornell University for next fall and had one goal and 13 points with 30 penalty minutes in 27 games with the Vees this season.

“We are very sorry to see Marcus leave the program but felt that our team’s most immediate need was to shore up our defence,” said Silverbacks’ head coach-GM Scott Atkinson.

The teams completed a trade of veteran forwards earlier in the day Saturday with Vernon sending 20-year-old Brandon Whistle to Salmon Arm for 19-year-old Josh Latta.

The Vipers obtained the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Whistle in a deal with the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the Alberta League two months ago. He had three assists in 16 games with Vernon. The West Kelowna product rang up 100 points in 106 games with the Pontiacs. His older brother, Jackson, spent four years tending goal for the WHL Kelowna Rockets and now plays pro for the Belfast Giants.

Latta, a West Vancouver resident, registered seven goals and 11 points in 18 games with the Silverbacks. The 5-foot-11 175-pounder is in his third year in the BCHL.

Neither player was in the lineup Saturday night. Vernon entertains the Merritt Centennials, while Salmon Arm hosts the Wenatchee Wild in action next Friday.

In other Saturday play, the Wild dispatched the Penticton Vees 3-1, while the Trail Smoke Eaters grounded the West Kelowna Warriors 6-3.