SilverStar makes a splash

Skiing and boarding wrapped up on the weekend, but action is full throttle this weekend

The season may be over for skiiers and boarders, but some other mountain enthusiasts are revved for this weekend’s activities at the Star.

Over 100 professional snowmobile riders from across Western Canada and the Yukon will be revving their engines and racing on the slopes from Friday, April 13th to Sunday, April 15th. This will be the second of three races in the Western Canadian Hillcross Association 2018 race circuit.

For snowmobile fans, hosting the participants in the Okanagan Valley is a big deal. “These riders have competed all around the world and they are world-renowned for what they do,” says Kaylee Wells, Director of the Western Canadian Hillcross Association.

Spectators are invited to cheer on the participants from the village or take the Summit Chair to see the excitement from the top of the mountain. For those who are interested in an aerial view of the races, Aurora Helicopters will be on site for airborne tours.

A BBQ and a beverage garden will be set up in the village for visitors and racers.

For the full schedule and a link to the real-time updates, visit: http://www.skisilverstar.com/events/annual-snowmobile-hill-climb

