SilverStar riding smooth while Big White has more snow to melt

Big White expects to be open to mountain bikers on July 7, while SilverStar opened on June 24

SilverStar’s mountain bike trails are ready to rip while Kelowna’s Big White needs a few more weeks of warm weather before opening for the season.

Local shredder Alex Senger reported that the SilverStar trails are a little snowy and wet up top but pristine after a short descent.

One of Kelowna’s best female enduro riders, Mia Serratore, was seen hucking some big drops on the fast and flowy trails.

SilverStar opened its bike park for the season on June 24.

Vernon’s favourite mountain has trails for every style of riding and ability level, whether you prefer machine built flow, fast and loose or cross country style cruising.

Big White’s bike park is expected to open on July 7, after being delayed due to late-season snowfall.

Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President at Big White, said that the snow is melting quickly and the gorgeous trails will be well worth the wait.

READ MORE: Ready to ride: SilverStar bike park opens

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaMountain bikingVernon